The beauty of 1920s Japan brought to Dubai…

What would a typical Dubai brunch look like if we were living in the roaring 20s? The golden era of Art Deco, a time where liquid libations were centre stage. Now add a Japanese flair to the whole experience, and you have yourself the weekend brunch at Mimi Kakushi.

Blending the Far East with a little luxury, it is the perfect amalgamation of playful and flavourful Japanese dishes. Brought to us by the same brilliant minds of La Cantine De Fauberg and Twiggy, Mimi Kakushi is a show-stopping restaurant that needs to be experienced.

Available every Saturday and Sunday, settle in for an afternoon of truly spectacular bites, including citrus salt edamame and pickled yuzu daikon. If you’re more of a meat lover, try the beef tataki with truffle ponzu, or choose from a selection of sushi and sashimi.

But this is only the beginning of the culinary journey. No Dubai dining experience is complete without black cod, but this time it’s in gyoza form, with prawn – served with a citrus miso sauce. There’s also a light vegetable tempura or blissful chicken thigh to delight your palate with too.

Take a break between courses and sip on one of the exquisitely curated and balanced cocktails that are served up stunningly by master mixologists.

When it comes to the main course – fancy marinated black cod or a grilled salmon with green chili? If you’re not up for fish, choose either the glazed corn-fed baby chicken or garlic grilled fillet and wild seasonal mushrooms with umami-laden seaweed butter. Don’t forget about the selection of Mimi Kakushi’s signature desserts.

Available in three-hour slots from 12pm to 4pm, packages start from Dhs395.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, JBR Sat and Sun from 12pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs545 house, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 379 4811 @mimikakushi

Images: Provided