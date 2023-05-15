It’s only running until May 19…

First came Nammos x Dior, then Ralph Lauren took over Twiggy, and now it’s Jimmy Choo’s turn to enter the world of Dubai beach clubs. Teaming up with sleek Jumeirah beach club, Summersalt, Jimmy Choo has given a high-fashion makeover to the stunning seafront spot, and it’s got us dreaming of an endless summer.

Summersalt’s signature navy and white has been injected with vibrant pops of fuchsia pink and neon orange. Vibrant pink cushions now scatter the indoor and outdoor restaurant, there’s hot pink deck chairs for reclining with prime views of the Burj Al Arab, and even a collection of sun loungers have been given the Jimmy Choo high season seal of approval.

Be sure to snap your picture-perfect Instagram shot by one of the branded surfboards, or the Jimmy Choo moniker found at the poolside.

The choice of bright pink and orange is an ode to the signature shades of Jimmy Choo’s latest Beach Capsule, which has been designed to celebrate nostalgic summer getaways and dreamy vacations.

But you’ll need to head down quick if you want to check out the Jimmy Choo takeover at Summersalt – as it’s only taking place until Friday May 19.

Guests at Summersalt are invited to experience this luxe Burj Al Arab facing spot both for pool days and dining. There’s a collection of loungers dotted across the beachfront, perfect for enjoying a day of tanning. Or, book into the restaurant, where you can tuck into Summersalt’s delicious menu of classic Nikkei flavours which fuses Peruvian and Japanese dishes but with a beachy twist.

Summersalt by Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, open daily 9am to midnight, Jimmy Choo pop-up until Friday May 19. Mon to Thurs Dhs800 with Dhs400, Fri to Sun Dhs1,000 with Dhs500 redeemable. Tel: (800) 323 232 @summersaltbeachclub