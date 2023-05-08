Sponsored: A great way to truly experience the natural beauty of Hatta…

When you want to swap Dubai skyline views for mountains and blue skies, head to Hatta. But rather than checking into a hotel surrounded by four concrete walls that separate you from nature, book a stay at the all-new Terra Cabins at JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

The Terra Cabins are one-of-a-kind and offer guests the comforts of a hotel stay without taking them away from the natural world. The new accommodation opened earlier this year but will close over the warm summer months.

Guests can enjoy the unique experience without fear of it harming the natural surroundings in any way. The cabins use nature to regulate the temperature efficiently and even have slanted roofs for future solar panel installations.

As for safety, the cabins are all located within the gated and fenced premises of JA Hatta Fort Hotel so that you can enjoy a worry-free staycation.

Depending on your crew size, pick from one of two options for your luxurious nature retreat.

The Terra Cabins can accommodate up to four while the Terra Cabin Deluxe can lodge up to six. Each cabin will come with a mini-bar, a walk-in rain shower, an alcove seating area and a patio with outdoor furniture.

Have a furry family member? Four Terra Cabins are dog-friendly, so your furry family members can join in on the fun.

Can’t wait to check it out? The cabins close at the end of May, so plan out dates with your crew and make your bookings as the popular cabins are a great value-for-money staycation option in the exclave. If you can’t secure a booking now, don’t worry – the cabins will be back post-summer.

Bookings can be made on jaresortshotels.com and for more information, you can reach out to the team on 04 8099 333.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hajar Mountains, Dubai, open until May end, Tel: (0)4 809 9333. jaresortshotels.com

Images: JA Hatta Fort Hotel