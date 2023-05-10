Sponsored: The stylish restaurant, located at Avani Palm View, boasts incredible views across Dubai…

Bringing a slice of Lebanon to Dubai, La Sirène is a new restaurant located inside the Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites. The restaurant boasts stunning views of Dubai’s skyline including Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj al Arab.

La Sirène, which translates to mermaid in French, will capture the spirit of Beirut’s urban seaside town through authentic Lebanese cuisine and warm hospitality.

Guests can expect authentic interiors with materials sourced from all around Lebanon, vibrant and bold paintings including seven designed by Lebanese painter Michel Rouhana, and contemporary Lebanese cuisine.

The menu draws inspiration from Beirut’s contemporary café culture with flavourful Mediterranean dishes. Guests can expect a variety of mezzes, breads, wraps, salads, seafood, meats, and traditional desserts.

Must-try signature dishes include the Lebanese seabass sayadiyah, a classic fish and rice dish with a signature roasted fish sauce, fried onions, pine nuts, and sayadiyah rice; the tiger prawns and avocado salad; and La Sirène’s crisp red snapper, which consists of a ragout of potatoes, onions, artichokes, green olives, tomato & coriander mash, tahini & pine nuts sauce, and black lemon powder.

End your meal with hubbly-bubbly and desserts (the baklava comes highly recommended), as you watch the sunset over the Arabian Gulf from the spacious terrace.

La Sirène is open daily for lunch and dinner, from 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 10pm. To make a reservation, call (0)4 604 2220 or email lasirene.vpvd@avanihotels.com.

La Sirène, Level 1, Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Dubai Media City, TECOM, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 10pm. Tel:(0)4 604 2220. avanihotels.com / @lasirenedubai

