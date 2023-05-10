Sponsored: Uncover the magic of this luxurious desert oasis…

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa may be less than an hour’s drive from the capital, but it truly feels like a world away. Set amongst the rugged dunescape of the Arabian desert, this home of true Emirati hospitality blends worlds old and new, pays homage to its bedouin roots and comes with an enticing collection of modern conveniences.

Discover some of the most luxurious ways to escape, unplug and unwind whilst surrounded by secluded beauty at this staycation destination

The Suite Life

Guests of Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa can opt for one and two-bedroom variations of the classic Suite with Private Pool. Enjoy VIP level treatment with dips in the exclusive jacuzzi and plunge pool in the spacious outdoor terrace. Guarded by botanical borders of bamboo and flowering plants, the outdoor space provides the perfect setting for waterside lounging and alfresco dining. They come styled with elegant design touches, such as the hand-carved wooden furnishings; enchanting artwork; Arabesque lamps; mesh windows all inspired by the rich heritage story of the UAE. Villa amoré The resort hosts a total of 13 luxe Private Villas, packed to the rafters with alluring amenities and fastidious attention to detail. Like the suites they come with either one or two bedrooms for your convenience, offer hypnotic views of the iconic sand-swept surrounds and feature their own exterior space with a pool. But your private sanctuary has been given the super-size treatment, with expansive floor footage and an extended alfresco footprint centred around the temperature controlled plunge pool. Each villa is fitted out with a grand dining room with large wooden dining table, an ornate living room finished with Arabesque accouterments and a widescreen TV. Finishing the fit-out are palatial bathrooms and regal bedrooms with king-sized beds. There is also a three-bedroom Royal Villa, this majestic lodge is spread out over an enormous 360sqm, comes with a separate maid’s room, three bedrooms with private balconies, a gazebo and a dining room suitable for up to 10 people. The ultimate flex though, is the Royal Compound — contained within its own walled stretched and accessed via a dedicated gate, the stately compound contains a total of four individual decadent villas – the three-bedroom Royal Villa, one one-bedroom villa, two two-bedroom villas — along with a Majlis, a space that is traditionally used to socialise and gather. Desert Exploration

The Desert Exploration experience ties together some of the most extravagant activities available at Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa. In addition to your choice of villa or suite, you’ll get to experience the wonder and fairytale whimsy of a one-hour sunrise or sunset horseback riding adventure. Also included will be daily gourmet breakfast service at Bait Al Hanine.

And the crowing icing on the opulence cake — is a trip the magnificent Saray Spa. Enjoy complimentary access to state-of-the-art pamper-perfect spa facilities including saunas, steam rooms, plunge pools, salt rooms and the famous snow cave or book a relaxing treatment with one of the talented Saray Spa therapists

