It’s set to be the largest food hall in the Middle East with 53 venues, a licensed bar, and live entertainment…

Foodies, get excited! A brand new food hall is coming to Dubai Festival City Mall later this year. Called Market Island, the food hall is set to open in December 2023, at the mall’s north end on the ground floor.

Across 70,000 square metres, the food hall is set to be the biggest in the Middle East and will be the first licensed bar venue located inside a mall in the UAE.

The market will have 53 venues along with dedicated restaurant spaces, bars, and lounges. Basically: a tonne of great food and drink to choose from!

There will also be live entertainment including performances from local artists and DJs.

While the lineup of chefs and restaurants is yet to be announced, we’re told to expect world-class concepts offering “a diverse range of cuisines from across the world.” Stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to hear what’s opening up inside.

“We are excited to be partnering with Zemskiy Group to debut the one-of-its-kind food hall experience with the opening of Market Island at Dubai Festival City Mall.” said Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Al-Futtaim Malls.

“Our commitment to delivering exceptional F&B and entertainment that prioritise customer satisfaction has always been our goal at Al-Futtaim Malls. With this in mind, we are proud to present Market Island, a cutting-edge venue that seamlessly merges the worlds of food and entertainment, featuring a diverse range of culinary concepts.”

Market Island, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, Dubai. Opening December 2023. dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Images: Provided