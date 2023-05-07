Here’s why we think so…

Last year, The Lion King delighted musical lovers with an all-singing, all-dancing run of shows in Abu Dhabi. And if you’re wondering whether another blockbuster musical will make its way to the capital this year, it looks likely.

We’ve got strong reason to believe that the award-winning musical Hamilton is the next big musical masterpiece making its way to Abu Dhabi.

Here’s the clue:

Fans of Hamilton were quick to recognise that the black and gold used in the teaser posted by Platinumlist looks remarkably like the musical’s posters. The iconic image of Hamilton used for the logo appears to be the image used for the closing slide of this teaser. It’s all adding up…

Luckily, we won’t have long to wait to find out, as the post also confirms that all will be revealed on Tuesday May 9 at 11am. So, stay tuned.

If it is confirmed that Hamilton the musical is coming to Abu Dhabi, the location also looks set to be Yas Island’s new home of entertainment, Etihad Arena. Both Yas Island and Etihad Arena are tagged in the post.

A brief history of Hamilton

Widely regarded as the most impactful musical of the last decade, Hamilton is the story of America’s Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies, became the right-hand man of George Washington during the Revolutionary War, and tells the story of how America came to be. Although the musical recounts America’s past, it has a distinctly modern feel, with hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and R&B all found on the musical score.

The musical is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton, with book, music and lyrics created by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The musical first debuted on Broadway in 2015, and has since been nominated for 16 Tony awards, a record for any Broadway musical. Additional awards include 7 Olivier Awards, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Alongside Broadway, Hamilton is currently running in London’s West End. Tickets are also available for tour dates in New Zealand in May 2023, Manila in November 2023, and across the UK and Ireland from November 2023 until Summer 2025.