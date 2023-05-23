The Michelin inspectors have spoken for a second year…

Just in: the Dubai Michelin Guide 2023 is here – and the city’s hospitality industry has a lot to celebrate. This year’s Michelin Guide features 3 two Michelin Star restaurants (an increase from 2 in 2022) and 11 one Michelin Star Restaurants (an increase from 9 in 2022). There are also three Green Star recipients (an increase from 1 in 2022), 17 Bib Gourmands (up from 14 in 2022) and four restaurants were recognised with Michelin Special Awards. In total, 90 restaurants feature in the guide, an increase from 69 in 2022.

Interestingly, there were once again no three Michelin Star restaurants, and no restaurants lost stars.

Here is the list of Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai for 2023.

TWO MICHELIN STARS

New: Tresind Studio

Retained: Il Ristorante by Niko Romito

Retained: Stay by Yannick Alleno

ONE MICHELIN STAR

New: Avatara

New: Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

New: Moonrise

Retained: 11 Woodfire

Retained: Al Muntaha

Retained: Armani Ristorante

Retained: Hakkasan

Retained: Hōseki

Retained: Ossiano

Retained: Tasca by Jose Avillez

Retained: Torno Subito

MICHELIN GREEN STAR

New: Boca

New: Teible

Retained: Lowe

BIB GOURMAND

Bib Gourmand recognises places offering great cooking at reasonable prices. For 2023, three new Dubai restaurants have made it onto the list, making it a total of 17 Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurants in Dubai. The rest of the list remains the same as last year, meaning no recipients have been upgraded or downgraded in the category.

Here are all the restaurants that made it onto the list: 21 Grams (new); 3Fils (new); Aamara (new); Al Khayma; Bait Maryam; Brasserie Boulud; Fi’Lia; Folly; Goldfish; Ibn Albahr; Indya by Vineet; Kinoya; Ninive; Orfali Bros; REIF Japanese Kushiyaki; Shabestan; Teible.

MICHELIN SPECIAL AWARDS

Service Award 2023 – Tomislav Lokvicic, La Mar by Gaston Acurio at Atlantis The Royal

Sommelier Award 2023 – Arturo Scamardella, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal at Atlantis The Royal

Young Chef Award 2023 – Omkar Walve, Avatara

Opening of the Year (new for 2023) – Ariana Bundy, Ariana’s Persian Kitchen at Atlantis The Royal

MICHELIN SELECTED RESTAURANTS

Alongside the Michelin Starred restaurants, Bib Gourmands, Green Star and Michelin Special Awards, there’s 21 restaurants joining the Michelin selected list, which will feature in the guide. These are: 99 Sushi, Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, At.mosphere, Boca, Chic Nonna, City Social, Fouquet’s, French Riviera, Jaleo, Josette, Jun’s, L’Olivo at Al Mahara, La Mar, Mayabay, Milos, Mina Brasserie, Mott 32, Pierchic, RSVP, Ruya and Takahisa.

The restaurants that have retained their place in the Michelin selected list are: Akira Back, Al Mandaloun, Al Fanar, Amazonico, Avli by tashas, Bombay Bungalow, Carnival by Tresind, CÉ LA VI , Celebrities by Mauro Colagreco, Cipriani, Clap, Coya, Demon Duck by Alvin Leung, Gaia, Hashi, Hell’s Kitchen, Hutong, Il Borro, Indego by Vineet, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Little Miss India, LOWE, Marea, Masti, Mimi Kakushi, Nobu, Netsu, Pierre’s IT, Rhodes W1, Rockfish, Sea Fu, Shang Palace, Siraj, Sucre, Tan Cha, The Artisan, Tresind and Zuma.

About the Michelin ratings

On Tuesday, May 23, Dubai’s top restaurants gathered at Atlantis The Royal to find out who has been awarded one Michelin Star (high-quality cooking, worth a stop), two Michelin Stars (excellent cooking, worth a detour), and three Michelin Stars (exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey). The Bib Gourmand restaurants (places offering great cooking at reasonable prices) were already revealed last week, with 17 Dubai restaurants awarded a Bib Gourmand.

For more information, visit guide.michelin.com

Images: Supplied