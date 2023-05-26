Get ready to be a part of that world…

This week, there are some pretty massive new films being released for you to watch in the cinemas. Get ready for countless blockbuster films that are sure to have you hanging on the edge of your seat, biting your nails and singing along to the iconic tunes. Grab some butter popcorn, and a bag of M&Ms and enjoy the film.

Here are all the new films to watch in the cinema this week.

The Little Mermaid

The much-anticipated remake of the Disney classic, The Little Mermaid is finally diving into our screens and we’re about to experience ‘a part of that world’. Get ready to see, a frankly frightening rendition of Sebastian and Flounder – the internet is in agreement that they did them dirty. The film also promises the same love story sans kissing the girl.

Cast: Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Simone Ashely

Genre: Romance

Kandahar

Filmed in the stunning AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Kandahar is based on the true story of an undercover CIA operative that is stuck in hostile territory in Afghanistan after his mission was exposed. With his translator, he must fight his enemies and attempt to reach the extraction point in Kandahar.

Cast: Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal Travis Flimmel

Genre: Action

Fast X

The 10th edition of what started out about drag racing has quickly become a gravity and general logic-defying 90 minutes of pure entertainment. A terrifying threat has emerged from the ashes of the past and is fueled by bloody-thirsty revenge. Determined to shatter Dom’s family and destroy everything—and everyone—that he loves, forever.

Cast: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Tyrese Gibson Sung Kang

Genre: Action

The Boogeyman

Another week, another new horror movie on the circuit. This week we get to bare witness to high school student Sadie and her sister, reeling from the death of their mother. On the sideline, the girls’ therapist Will is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient shows up unexpectedly at their house, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on the families and feeds on their suffering.

Cast: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Tyrese Gibson Sung Kang

Genre: Horror

About My Father

Sebastian is encouraged by his fiance to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Slavo to a weekend gathering with her exceedingly rich and eccentric family. The weekend quickly becomes a culture clash leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is, well… family.

Cast: Robert DeNiro, Leslie Bibb, Sebastian Maniscalco

Genre: Comedy

Images: MovieStills DB