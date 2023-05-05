New films to watch in the cinema this week: May 5 to May 11
See you at the cinema…
Love catching the latest blockbusters? You’ll love this week at the cinema as there are plenty of popcorn-munching flicks out this week.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Marvel Studios is at it again. This time our band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. It isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission which, if not completed successfully… could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians. For a zero-spoiler-free review, head to this link here.
Cast: Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt
Genre: Action
Tickets: Book here
The Black Demon
Cast: Josh Lucas, Fernanda Urrejola, Raúl Méndez
Genre: Action
Tickets: Book here
One Ranger
A highly skilled Texas Ranger is recruited by British Intelligence to track down an extremely dangerous terrorist and stop him from unleashing a major attack on London.
Cast: John Malkovich, Thomas Jane
Genre: Action
Tickets: Book here