See you at the cinema…

Love catching the latest blockbusters? You’ll love this week at the cinema as there are plenty of popcorn-munching flicks out this week.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios is at it again. This time our band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. It isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission which, if not completed successfully… could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians. For a zero-spoiler-free review, head to this link here.

Cast: Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt

Genre: Action

The Black Demon

Love a good shark tale? Oilman Paul Sturges takes his family to Bahia Negra, the site of Paul’s best-performing rig, but the vibrant Mexican coastal town he once knew has mysteriously crumbled as the townsfolk believe the rig has awoken a shark of legend, known as The Black Demon.

Cast: Josh Lucas, Fernanda Urrejola, Raúl Méndez

Genre: Action

One Ranger

A highly skilled Texas Ranger is recruited by British Intelligence to track down an extremely dangerous terrorist and stop him from unleashing a major attack on London.

Cast: John Malkovich, Thomas Jane

Genre: Action

