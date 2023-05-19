The most magical country of all…

From golden hour hues to pockets of the old and new Dubai, here’s what we found on our search for the best photos of the UAE.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post. Note: It has to be on your grid in order for us to share it.

Golden Hour hits differently in Dubai…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu |Abu Dhabi Photographer (@vishnu.ae)

Mornings in the sky…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginie Ellis (@virginie_of_june_studiodxb)

The old and the new…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dubai_2.0

Sharjah mosque at sunrise…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralph Emerson De Peralta (@ralphemerson_deperalta)

Glimpses of the Dubai Fountains…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jruzz | Dubai Photographer (@jruzz)

A glowing sunset over Abu Dhabi…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu |Abu Dhabi Photographer (@vishnu.ae)

Atlantis the Royal never fails to amaze…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Ahmed (@mohdrizls)

Faces of the UAE…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelima Azad (@neelimaazad)

We can’t get over this cotton candy sky…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Ahmed (@mohdrizls)

Images: Instagram