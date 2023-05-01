An escape like no other…

Nothing says “Dubai” quite like the concept of travelling to a tropical island – just for the purpose of spending the day brunching by the beach. If you think the concept is too far-fetched, allow us to introduce you to Côte D’Azur on the World Islands.

Part of the Heart of Europe, Côte D’Azur Resort officially opened its doors to guests, unlocking a new level of bliss – whether you’re there to stay for the night or just the day. And their brunch is perfect for those looking for a day of lounging beachside.

The newest adults-only sandy soiree party brunch serves only the best food and vibes – everything you need to party your weekend away.

We’re whisked away on a yacht to the island where we kick off our shoes and are welcomed with a refreshing Aperol Spritz. Finding an empty table, we perch under a tree and are welcomed with a spread of delightful starters that set the tone for the rest of the day. The gooey baked camembert is instantly ravaged with baguettes and crackers. The mini chicken and mushroom vol-au-vents we spotted next were delicious bite-sized parcels of joy.

After lounging around, and catching up over a few cocktails, we decided to test the waters which are so clear, you can see your toes. The water is surprisingly cool during our visit and is an ideal way to take a break between courses.

Post our dip, we hit the buffet. Perched to the left of the hotel, a fusion of flavours awaits. There are freshly shucked oysters with a tart mignonette, beef bourguignon burgers, duck confit sandwiches and more. We opt for lamb chops from the live cooking stations which were juicy with a crisp around the edges – just as a perfectly cooked lamb chop should be. So good in fact we helped ourselves to seconds.

We wait an appropriate amount of time before heading to the swimming pool where we are welcomed by a plethora of floaties. Sipping pretty, we lazily lie on the water on our flam-bouy-ant llama and the watermelon slice as the tunes of the DJ let us drift into a state of ultimate relaxation.

If you thought you’d be stuck on the island indefinitely, sadly, you thought wrong. While staying overnight is an option, there are boats that will take you back to the other sandy shores at 5pm.

What’s On Verdict: We went into the Heart of Europe without prior knowledge and were wowed by the extravagance of being shipped off to a private island for a day of delicious brunching. For the price point and experience, there is little completion that can beat the Côte d’Azur brunch.

Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel on World Islands Dubai, Sunday brunch, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 bubbly. yacht transfers are included with valid ID. @cotedazurthoe

Images: Provided