Always walk on the wild side of life…

There’s always something so special about attending a dinner and a show in Dubai. Dream Dubai, located at the Address Beach Resort in JBR, is one of the few venues we had not yet checked out, so when we were invited for dinner, we knew it was an offer we could not refuse…

Season four spectacular

The hidden and untamed side of nature is waiting deep within a magical forest. Animalistic motions are spread across the different mesmerizing performances.

A gorgeous swan emerges, dancing on-pointe the performers captivate us with their majesty and movement. The voices of the singers are almost as smooth as the rum-based cocktail we enjoy.

Watch out! Gorillas dance around the room, holding eye contact, poised for a theatrical dance ahead.

The beauty of flora, fauna, and the dancers come together at centre stage, where acrobats do tricks that will have you hanging on the edge of your seat.

Tantalizing the senses

Not only is the singing, dancing and acrobatics a treat to bare witness to but the food and beverage pair practically perfectly.

We begin the evening with sharing starters. No Dubai-sharing table is complete without grilled octopus (Dhs165) and a burrata salad (Dhs115). The burrata doesn’t disappoint, as per usual.

A hard dish to nail and the octopus was slightly on the chewy side however, the zingy pesto perfectly complimented the dish.

Stand-out dish…

An interesting pairing with the sharing starters is the grilled cauliflower steak (Dhs80). A stand-out for us that had the oomph in the spices, with a light lemon and cashew nut sauce that elevated the cauliflower steak sublimely.

In between courses we feast on the theatrics of Dream. When the main course is served we are disappointed with the lack of sides served with the slightly-undercooked lamb chops (Dhs345).

After we have finished our dinner, the entire event becomes rather festive complete with cloth napkins being flung above our heads, before we are served a light and fluffy strawberry meringue cheesecake (Dhs85) for dessert.

What’s On verdict: If there is one thing that Dream Dubai knows how to do well, it is to create an experience for the audience that translates from table to stage sublimely.

Dream Dubai, Address Beach Resort, JBR, open Wed to Sun from 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 220 0224 @dreamdubaiofficial