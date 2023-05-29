Sponsored: Plus there’s the chance to win your very own Vespa…

If you’re dreaming of La Dolce Vita this summer but staying in the city, Motorino has got you covered. This casual, Brooklyn-born, come-as-you-are Italian and pizzeria at JA Ocean View is rolling out a spectacular summer offering with a tasty new menu inspired by the sunny season. Plus, there’s the opportunity to snap up some top prizes, including a Vespa scooter for embarking on your own Italian-inspired adventures.

Running from June 16 to September 15, expect an array of summer specials that celebrate Italy’s finest dishes, given an all-American edge from the brand’s Brooklyn roots. Kick off your tastebud-tingling journey across Italy’s finest culinary regions with the Vitello Tonnato (Dhs75); slow-cooked veal with tonnato sauce enhanced with rocket, semi-dried tomatoes, shaved parmesan, pine nuts and olive oil. Then move to the unmissable pasta course, where the new Casarecce al Verde (Dhs65) is a moreish flavour-packed dish of pesto, baby zucchini, ricotta, dill and Amalfi lemon.

The newest addition to the main event is the Branzino (Dhs125); a pan-seared seabass with citrus notes, fennel and almond-filled Madama olives.

The dishes are best paired with the new Summer Breeze cocktail (Dhs39), which offers a true taste of Italy through a sunny mix of rum, lemon juice, pineapple juice, apple juice and sweet grenadine syrup.

But that’s not all. Spend over Dhs350 and you will be entered into a raffle to win one of three cool Vespa’s up for grabs every month, as well as weekly prizes, including a late brunch or a cute date night for two.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk at JBR, 12pm to 11pm Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 12am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)56 216 5027, motorinodubai.com