Listen up, party people: beach season isn’t over yet and if you’re looking for somewhere to soak up the sun alongside live entertainment, free-flowing drinks and an international DJ, you need to head to Zero Gravity this weekend.

Taking place on Sunday May 28, Zero Gravity’s ever-epic Supernatural Brunch will see a headline set from DJ Regard. The man behind the massive summer smash Ride It, which has been streamed over 1 billion times to date, will spin the decks alongside Zero’s popular resident DJs.

Regard’s repertoire of hits also includes Secrets and Signals, and the floor-filling set promises to guarantee the good vibes all afternoon long.

The perfect spot to keep cool and enjoy the atmosphere, Supernatural Brunch takes place from noon until 5pm. You’ll want to arrive early to snag the best beds, whether you perch up by the poolside, or nab yourself a sun lounger down on the sand, it’s first come first served. VIP reservations for the premium beds around the pool can also be pre-booked. There’s even an incentive for ladies to be among the first through the doors, with the first 100 ladies to arrive paying just Dhs99. Talk about a steal…

The generous five-hour package offers unlimited drinks from an array of bar stations, endless entertainment, and plenty of international dishes. Feast your way around the buffet stations inspired by global cuisines, from sushi to salads and fresh meat and fish dishes. Then make your way to the dessert station, where sweet treats galore can be found.

Throughout brunch, house tunes and your favourite pop tunes dictate the tempo, paired with live acrobatics, dancers and live musicians. Once brunch finishes at 5pm, Regard will spin at the poolside stage to take you from afternoon to evening.

Zero Gravity, Sky Dive Dubai, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 5pm, Sunday May 28, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 gents. Tel: 4 399 0009, 0-gravity.ae