Looking for a fun way to wind into the weekend? How about the ultimate tasting experience, where over 100 wines, beers and spirits are on offer? Then bookmark Friday May 26 as Gray Mackenzie & Partners (GMP) hosts the ultimate tasting experience at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi.

The event, 70ml by GMP, is ticketed, with entry priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs100. The Dhs100 required for entry is fully redeemable, so you’ll be able to sip your way around a boutique collection of beverages from around the world. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, prefer spirits, or you’re wanting to expand your knowledge of brews from all corners of the globe, it’s the ultimate tasting experience. To pair with your array of drinks, they’ll be putting on a selection of canapés and cold cuts for pairing, plus a cheese buffet that will go down perfectly with the selection of wines.

Find a tipple that you love? There’s 50 per cent off all beverages to purchase and pick up from stores. There’s 8 GMP locations across the city, so you’re sure to find one handily located near you.

You don’t need to pre-purchase tickets, simply get them at the door on the night. Doors open from 6pm, and be sure to arrive on time, as tables are available on a first come, first serve basis.

70ml by GMP, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 10pm, Friday May 26, Dhs100. Tel: (056) 404 9988, @gray_mackenzie_partners

Images: Kelsey Chance/ Unsplash