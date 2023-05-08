Afrobeats stars and The Backstreet Boys…

Vicky Pattison and Chris Wright

Geordie Shore alum, Vicky Pattison was spotted at the stunning Mi Amie alongside DJ Chris Wright. Wright boasted to be showing Vicky the city.

Jessica Wright

The Only Way is Essex star and British TV personality, Jessica Wright has been living her best life at the Rixos Premium on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. TOWIE star has been seen enjoying the last of the winter sun with hubby William Lee-Kemp and baby, Presley.

Ant Middleton

TV personality, adventurer and writer was snapped in Dubai this last week and was also seen eating a traditional Arabic meal under the hashtag, Dubai.

Davido

The Nigerian-American rapper has been spotted all over Dubai this weekend. After releasing his latest album, Timeless, Davido had a weekend of performances at Club Blu.

Afro B

After a performance at Afroworld at the Coca-Cola Arena, Drogba artist was snapped dancing it up to his latest track, Casamigos on the streets of Dubai with the caption “Welcome to Dubai Habibi.”

Robin Schulz

He is a local at The Mansion and The Penthouse, and this weekend he was spotted working at Five Hotels’ latest venture, Five Music (a record label) he was then spotted performing at Beach by Five on Saturday, May 6.

Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys

A concert that sold out, almost instantly and has been highly anticipated – The Backstreet Boys finally performed at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this weekend. But leading up to the performance, member of the boy band, Nick Carter, was very active on socials sharing his love for the capital.

Asake

The headliner of the Afroworld concert at the Coca-Cola Arena this weekend, Asake posted a post-concert reel onto his socials with the caption “UAE was wild!! Thanks for the love.”

