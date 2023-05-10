Get ready to book your tickets…

It has just been announced that loslappie singing, captain Kurt Darren will be coming to Dubai on Thursday, June 8 for an evening full of the classics. Darren will be performing at the Hard Rock Cafe in Dubai Festival City.

Tickets go on sale today at 12pm on May 10. Set those alarms as early bird tickets are priced at Dhs149, else it will be Dhs199 for general admission. The event is open to those only over the age of 21.

Who is Kurt Darren?

If you’re South African, the only way you wouldn’t know who Kurt Darren is – is if you have lived under a rock for most of the early 2000s.

The predominantly Afrikaans artist who has won nine South African Music Awards, released his debut album, For Your Precious Love, in 1995.

Darren has gone on to have a very successful career. He was the host of the popular KykNet show, Jukebox and has also appeared in a number of South African films including Liefling.

His most famous tracks include Meisie Meisie, Kaalvoet Sokkie, and Kaptein. Kurt Darren has worked alongside the likes of Snotkop, Jan Bloukaas and Nicholis Louw.

Kurt Darren, Hard Rock Cafe, Festival City, Thursday, June 8. livenation.me

The other South African coming to Dubai

On Tuesday, October 3, comedian Trevor Noah will bring his new stand-up show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Noah is a regular performer in the UAE after having performed a number of times across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The South African comedian is known for his Emmy award-winning show, The Daily Show, as well as his bestselling books including Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and sell-out global shows. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Trevor Noah, Off The Record Tour. Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Tuesday, October 3, from Dhs295. livenation.me

Images: Socials