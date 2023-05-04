A beachside paradise worth splashing out on…

In its unmistakable shade of sand, this low-rise resort unrolls along the golden beach in Jumeirah 2. Widely regarded as one of Dubai’s most luxurious stays, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is an oasis of beachfront bliss, consistently accoladed as a leading light in the city’s luxury hotel scene. This resort’s array of stylish rooms and suites, dozen dining options and facilities aplenty ensure guests of all ages that check-in receive the five-star Four Seasons treatment.

Location

With sweeping city vistas on one side and a sandy beach that rolls into the Arabian Gulf on the other, Four Seasons Resort Dubai is ideally located to offer a taste of the city while still serving as an idyllic beachfront address. A mere 10-minute drive away and you’re in the heart of Downtown, where Dubai’s star attractions are all within easy reach.

Look and feel

Harmoniously fusing Four Seasons’ contemporary style with touches of Arabian charm that are grand without being gaudy, understated opulence guides the aesthetic of Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach. As the doors slide open and guests walk into the resort, the lobby is flooded with natural light from a double-height picture window and fresh flowers lift the room with a subtle, tropical scent. There’s so much to discover at this sprawling oasis that it can take a minute to get your bearings. Guest rooms are split between east and west wings, a duo of lagoon-like swimming pools are set amongst lush, landscaped gardens, and just when you think you’ve dined around all of the restaurants and bars – you realise there’s an entire village of them a short stroll away in the Restaurant Village.

Rooms

A continuation of the gentle fusion of Middle Eastern splendour and contemporary elegance seen across many of the public spaces, the recently refurbished suites at Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach are a welcome upgrade. The suites – already luxurious in the fact that they’re among the biggest in the city – somehow feel even larger in modern, oceanic shades. Plush carpets offer a delicate foot hug, crisp cotton sheets are impossibly comfy, and light drapes billow softly in the breeze when the French windows that lead out to a duo of terraces open. The bathroom deserves a special mention – not just for its sheer size, but for its his and hers marble sink, huge free standing tub, and waffle robes that you never want to take off.

Facilities

If your staycation style revolves around keeping cool by the pool, then you’ll be quite at home by the inviting waters of the resort’s duo of pools. At the family pool, little ones make a splash in the temperature-controlled waters, while the adults-only pool is a serene space where guests soak up the sun, hydrating with chilled waters kept in little Four Seasons cooler bags. At regular intervals, the team pass by with fresh fruit, juices and cold towels. Down on the beach, guests retreat from the heat by dipping in the sea, swimming out to a floating deck a few metres out. For a more high-octane beach day, book a bed at Nammos beach club next door, where your tan-topping comes with a backdrop of lively DJ beats.

Looking for something a little more low-tempo? The Pearl Spa is a sumptuous destination for self-care. Meld into a full body massage for an hour of relaxation where you dictate the massage style – whether it’s a rhythmic Thai massage or detoxifying aromatherapy massage – as well as the scent style, music and temperature to ensure those ‘feel-good; endorphins leave you on a natural high.

Food and drink

The extensive breakfast buffet set the tone for the spoiling array of dining options guests have here. A maze of buffet stations range from continental classics to staple breakfast dishes from India, Southeast Asia and Europe, while live stations of eggs and waffles are complemented by a juice bar serving everything from healthy shots to Bloody Mary’s or protein shakes. Seaside dining doesn’t get much chicer than at Sea Fu, where pan-Asian fare is expertly crafted and designed to share while soaking up views of the sea. For a romantic evening of drinks and dining, rooftop Mercury Lounge is an after-hours delight for master mixology and grazing plates. Then there’s the array of internationally-imported and locally-renowned names that populate the Restaurant Village, just two minutes’ walk away from the resort. At Coya, enjoy a masterclass in upscale Peruvian dining, while Scalini is a fail-safe spot for Italian classics and Mimi Kakushi is one of Dubai’s finest Japanese restaurants.

Room rates

A one-night stay for two in a deluxe city-view room starts from Dhs2,100 for the room only, or Dhs2,400 inclusive of breakfast.

Verdict

Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach remains one of Dubai’s most luxurious staycations. Facilities are plentiful, dining is top-notch, and the discreet but thoughtful service remains the jewel in the crown at this near-faultless beachfront address.

Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah 2, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 270 7777, fourseasons.com/dubaijb