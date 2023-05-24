For a luxe beachfront stay, few do it better…

In a city where hopping between five-star hotels is common for pool days, drinks, and dining, there’s something undeniably special about Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. This might be credited to the unassuming location, opposite Mercato Mall, where the hotel’s crisp white facade could be as much a gateway to a smart stack of seafront apartments as it could one of Dubai’s best hotels. But it could also be the subtle splendour that the hotel oozes in its design, its offerings and its service. This is a hotel that’s been meticulously thought out to ensure every guest gets to embrace the best Dubai experience, whether for a meal at one of the signature restaurants, or a weekend escape.

The location

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira dubai is in good company on the beachfront of Jumeirah 1. From the seafront, guest can see the stylish Bulgari Resort a short distance away, while the Four Seasons Resoer is just beyond that. The property offers the best of both worlds when it comes to a beach or city stay. On the one side, postcard-worthy vistas of the Downtown skyline, on the other, a stretch of Arabian Gulf calmly laps the golden sand.

The look and feel

The hotel is undeniably glamorous, but without being gaudy. It begins in the lobby, where Canopy of Light, one of the many dazzling design touches by interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes, sees 14 bronze metal trees guide guests down from the door, through the contemporary, light-flooded lobby to the refined Noor Lounge. That subtle yet striking aesthetic continues through the whole hotel: contemporary colours, expensive woods, big windows that flood each area with natural light all ooze modern luxury.

The rooms

A one bedroom suite, where we find ourselves checking in, is a lesson in masterful modern luxury. Guests enter into a long living area, complete with dining table, seating area, and a balcony that leads out to preside over the perfectly manicured pool area. To the left, a walk-in wardrobe leads through to the shimmering bathroom, marble and gold accents making even the most functional space feel fabulous. In the bedroom, the same refined luxury reigns supreme in a space that’s bright, modern and instantly relaxing.

The food and drink

Where many Dubai hotels favour ‘the more the merrier’ approach to the number of restaurants inside, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai focuses its energy onto two signature restaurants. At Tasca, housed on the hotel rooftop, the flavours of Portugal masterminded by chef Jose Avillez are in the spotlight. The cosy restaurant with its dark woods and verdant plants is uplifted with a Dubai touch thanks to an impossibly turquoise infinity pool, and a menu that laces the authentic ingredients of Portuguese cuisine with a Dubai edge. Think delicately poached eggs wrapped in gold and served in a moreish steak and truffle sauce, nori cones filled with tuna tartare and a creamy kimchi mayo, and the bitoque; a tender wagyu steak with light potato mille feuille.

The other standout culinary experience is found on the hotel’s ground floor, where sleek Japanese steakhouse Netsu presents the firey flavours of Japan in a meat-focused menu. We dine here for Saturday brunch, allowing us to enjoy the best bits of chef Ross Shonhan’s culinary creations, many of which come with that signature smoky aroma thanks to the unique Warayaki grill they’re cooked in. We pair rounds of beef gyozas, Korean style fried chicken and tuna tataki with cocktails including a Japanese margarita and melon cosmopolitan, before picking an a la carte main from options like giant grilled prawn, Wagyu ribeye and spicy miso chilean bass. Dessert rounds things off sweetly, with an array of signatures presented dramatically on a bed of ice.

The facilities

The hotel’s dual beach and city offering ensures all travellers are catered to, whether travelling for business or leisure, keeping active or blissing out. The inviting split-level swimming pool, enveloped by lush gardens, is flanked by relaxing loungers and cabanas, where guests retreat to soak up the sun. There’s more relaxing to be had down on the beach, where loungers dotted along the sand offer direct access to the sea. A fitness centre and pampering spa complete the leisure line-up. But the hotel’s close location to the city ensures those chasing adventure are only 10 minutes from all the action.

Room rates

A one-night stay for two in a superior room starts from Dhs2,100 for the room only, or Dhs2,350 inclusive of breakfast.

Verdict

Where Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai sets itself apart from the competition is the service, which from start to finish is standout. Whether it’s the breakfast team at The Bay going the extra mile to whip you up a special smoothie, or the housekeeping assistants switching the pillows in accordance with how you left things the day before. The team know that they’re an extension of the brand, and they take that incredibly seriously.