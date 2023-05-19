Yesterday, some new traffic regulations came into place in the UAE. Here’s all you need to know…

On Thursday, May 18, the Ministry of Interiors introduced new traffic fines to improve road safety in the UAE during bad weather and emergencies. The important updates are relevant to all drivers and motorists in the UAE.

Here are the new traffic fines drivers in the UAE should know about:

Gathering near valleys, floods, and dams during rainy weather will result in a Dhs1,000 fine and six black points.

Motorists who enter flooded valleys when overflowing with rainwater regardless of their level of danger will be fined Dhs2,000, 23 black points, and the vehicle will be impounded for 60 days.

Drivers who obstruct ambulances, emergency vehicles, rescue workers, or any relevant authorities from regulating traffic, will be fined Dhs1,000, four black points, and will have their vehicle impounded for 60 days.

Hussein Al Harthi, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, added that “ongoing efforts are being made to enhance the achievements of the UAE and realize the vision of its wise leadership, which seeks to establish the country as the best, safest, and most secure place in the world.”

Road closures in the UAE

Dubai Floating Bridge will be closed from Monday, April 17 until Monday, May 22 for major maintenance works.

The 16-year-old bridge crosses Dubai Creek and connects Deira to Bur Dubai. During the closure, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) urges motorists to use alternative routes and has devised a plan to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Here are the alternative routes to take: whatson.ae

Images: Getty