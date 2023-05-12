We love a super summer staycay deal…

If you’ve dared look at your weather apps recently, you’ve probably come to the same conclusion we have. And we hate to get all reverse John Snow on you, but it really does look like, summer is coming… The good news is that, with the arrival of the summer chaleur, comes the summer staycation deal. And Abu Dhabi has some absolute corkers on the way. The two deals below also happen to include brunch —

The Luxury one

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

The glitzy sky-piercing home of leisure luxury in the capital is offering a special brunch-framed package to the entice summer staycation set and, with it being priced from just Dhs999 for two, it’s absolutely worth your attention. Your inclusions run to a stay in a deluxe guestroom, a house beverage brunch for two at poolside restaurant Nahaam, breakfast and pool/beach access.

Abu Dhabi Corniche, W Corniche Road, Sat night stays June 1 to Sep 30, @conradetihadtowers

The budget one

Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi

This city centre hotel is launching a pretty suite deal just for the summer. Two people, one night’s stay, Saturday brunch at rooftop restau AT25, breakfast, and early check in (10am), a late (4pm) check out and a guaranteed upgrade to a suite. All for Dhs499 for two. And if you’re not ready to let the good times stop rolling, you can add on another 10 drinks each at Velocity bar for just Dhs100. And that’s why we’re in love with this Downtown girl.

Downtown, until August 31, early check in Fri or Sat, Dhs499 for two @marriottdowntownad

Images: Provided