After nine years of inviting Dubai residents to get bendy in Downtown, premier yoga studio Zoga has now opened a second branch. The new Zoga location is conveniently found in Dubai Internet City, and offers the same impressive array of classes and welcoming environment as the original.

Zoga Internet City is the kind of space that you walk into and feel instantly relaxed: earthy colours, light woods and warm lighting dominate the colour palette. This modern wellness sanctuary is an ideal haven for guests to work out, refuel, meet and mingle, all in a space that’s oh-so-Instagrammable.

The classes are varied and suitable for all levels, whether you’re a total beginner or a vinyasa pro. Alongside the traditional Ashtanga Mysore Yoga classes, the experienced instructors lead you through a variety of classes from regular to Hot Vinyasa, Yin Yoga, mat Pilates and Barre Classes. Each expertly curated class is designed to give you not only the ultimate work-out but more importantly a work-in.

Whether you’re coming after class or just looking for a new spot to eat clean, make the most of the brand new Zoga cafe, where a menu of entirely vegan eats has been purposefully designed to make guests feel good. This means you’ll find no processed ingredients, no refined sugar or any other nasties on this menu. Instead, the cafe creates dishes that are clean and offer high nutritional value to leave you feeling completely nourished.

Keen to give it a go? Single classes start from Dhs115, while membership packages start from Dhs525. If you’re new to Zoga, there’s an introductory offer that gets you three classes for Dhs250.

And if you’re staying in Dubai this summer, from June 1 you can get involved in their 20-day Summer Challenge. You’ll snag 20 per cent off a monthly membership, and if you manage to complete 20 classes in June, you’ll get 20 per cent off in July too.

You’ll find Zoga in Internet City Building 6, easily accessible off Sheikh Zayed Road. There’s ample nearby parking available too.

Zoga, Dubai Internet City Building 6, Dubai Internet City, 7am to 10pm Mon to Thurs, 7am to 8pm Fri, 8am to 7.30pm Sat, 8am to 8pm Sun. Tel: zoga.ae, @zogadubai