Al Habtoor Group are known for producing some of the city’s most popular concepts, including Al Habtoor City, which is home to The Habtoor Palace, LXR Hotels & Resorts, the V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, and La Perle.

Now they’ve set their sights on a larger project – the largest in the world to be precise. The Habtoor Tower is a new building, which is set to be one of the largest residential towers in the world, standing at 81 floors high and 1,701 keys. The final height is yet to be revealed.

The project is reported to cost multi-billions of dirhams, but the group plans to use innovative techniques to complete the construction in just 36 months. Methods such as top-down construction has saved Al Habtoor Group a year of construction time, while an 80-metre-deep barrette coupled with a plunge steel column 15 metres high will save six months.

These techniques are also helping the group’s carbon emissions. Khalaf Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group commented: “As a direct effect of this innovative construction technique, a substantial saving in Co₂ emission has been achieved – less than 50 per cent of traditional buildings’ carbon emissions.

“Environmental experts are currently assessing our Habtoor Tower, aiming to achieve LEED Platinum Certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) from the highest authority in green building rating systems worldwide.”

