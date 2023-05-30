On the quest for the perfect brow, we headed to the latest opening by Brau to see what lies beneath that iconic red clay roof…

Brau recently opened its fourth studio and flagship boutique in Dubai, bringing its incredible beauty offerings to a stunning Jumeirah bungalow.

Between semi-permanent make-up, brow grooming, lash treatments, anti-aging facials, and advanced skincare therapies, guests can unwind, relax, and refresh in the beautiful chic space including a Californian-inspired garden area.

The luxurious studio features nine new treatment bays and private treatment rooms which seamlessly blend into the outdoor space with floor-to-ceiling windows letting in natural light and looking out onto swaying palms and cactus plants.

The salon focuses on all things face: brows, lashes, eyes, lips, and skin.

To start, we headed to the brow bar for the HD brows (Dhs190) which includes tint and hair removal. Confession: Since my brows are naturally thick and dark, I’d never tinted my brows before this day.

Sat on the ultra-comfy leather chairs, we were given the choice between our preferred method of hair removal: waxing or threading, before our brow technician made her recommendations.

The technician takes careful consideration of each and every strand. It’s true, a good brow can add definition and frame your face like no other facial feature.

The custom-blended tint further defined and thickened our brows, getting to those tiny hard-to-see hairs.

More than content with our new, natural, low-maintenance brows, we headed to one of the private treatment rooms for the million-dollar facial (Dhs750).

This treatment, referred to as the “epitome of luxury”, involves skin analysis, blackhead extraction, derma-planning, skin needling, lymphatic drainage massage, and a hyaluronic acid mask.

Upon extraction, our aesthetician notices our skin was more sensitive than usual and creates a bespoke treatment for us: instead of the derma-planning, a glycol acid peel was applied.

The aesthetician asked us about our skincare routine and expertly recommended we move to a foam cleanser. It’s this kind of attention to detail that elevates the salon experience to the next level.

Although the facial wasn’t necessarily a painless experience (beauty is pain!) and there was also some noise distraction from the main reception, our skin was noticeably softer, plumper, and clearer.

Verdict: Brau is easily one of the most wow-worthy salons in Dubai, with services and results that match. This dreamy space certainly earns our brow-nie points…

Brau, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)504037551. brau.ae