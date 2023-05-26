Bringing Ibiza-cool to a space that’s all about self-love, Willow Lane sets new standards for beauty salons in the city…

There’s always a lovely buzz about Willow Lane. At this contemporary-cool salon in JLT, stylists and clients chat away animatedly at a trio of stations in the centre, manicurists attentively tend to visitors in plush grey chairs neatly buffing, polishing and painting, and there’s even a coffee bar for those between treatments to sip herbal teas and oat milk lattes. So, as well as being your go-to for all things hair and beauty, Willow Lane has been designed to offer a social environment.

The ambience suits the aesthetic: wicker barstools, rattan baskets filled with pampas and palms and a neutral palette give it the feel of a zen wellness centre as much as a pampering salon. Even the lighting has been carefully chosen to feel soft, yet bright. Since opening at the end of 2020, Willow Lane has drawn a regular clientele who come for nail and hair treatments in equal measure.

All of the stylists are experts at what they do, and whether you’re looking for an expert in balayage, the right person for ombré, or to get a set of extensions fitted for a thicker ‘do’, you’re in safe hands. For blonde hair, ask for salon manager Brogan – she knows her stuff when it comes to recommending the right treatments that won’t damage your locks, as well as that all-important aftercare to keep the glossy post-salon glow going for as long as possible.

What we love most are the little extras that make a salon appointment feel like an experience: manicures come with hand massages, gel polishes are carefully selected to be vegan and cruelty-free, and there’s even laptop rests available in a separate, quieter space for those who are working on the go.

5 minutes with Willow Lane co-founders – Nikki Martin and Inka Leininger

What makes Willow Lane stand out in the salon scene?

Our greatest asset is our amazing team. The energy the ladies in the salon bring to the job every day and the culture they have created is incredible. We want our clients to walk into Willow Lane and spend their time being pampered, and just enjoying the energy the team works so hard to create.

What was your mantra when creating Willow Lane?

We wanted an escape from the hustle and bustle of city living in Dubai, to give our clients somewhere to switch off mentally and really pamper themselves. We feel the beachy setting is relaxed and can take you to your favourite cocktail destination – even if only mentally.

What’s the best part about being a salon owner?

It has to be all the free hair and nails [laughs]. But in all seriousness, meeting people from all walks of life is the greatest part of working in the services industry. We have had the pleasure of meeting and pampering so many engaging and interesting women. The salon is so much more than the services, it’s a place where women can relax, open up, share advice and stories.

Willow Lane Hair & Beauty, Gold Crest Executive – Cluster C, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Tel: (0)52 584 8201. @willowlanedubai

Images: Willow Lane Dubai