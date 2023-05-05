Sponsored: Abu Dhabi’s newest Greek restaurant…

Settling on turquoise island shores, MAZI Abu Dhabi has made a home at The St.Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, serving authentic Greek flavours with a modern twist. And for the month of May all diners can indulge in a special ‘Saganaki Saga’, which consists of a delightful four-course dinner for Dhs295, showcasing flavours that will transport you straight to the shores of Greece.

Following the legacy of its sister location in London, MAZI which translates to ‘together’ is a chic fine dining restaurant that serves Greek specialities with an elegant and modern twist. In an ode to its name, MAZI plays muse to dishes that are made for sharing and being savoured together with family and friends. Diners can enjoy their meals from the comfort of the restaurant’s bright, artistically appointed dining room, or on the breezy outdoor terrace.

Exclusively for the month of May, MAZI Abu Dhabi is introducing the ‘Saganaki Saga’, a culinary adventure consisting of a four-course dinner, featuring a cold starter, hot starter, saganaki main and a dessert. Choose from a variety of delectable entrées such as jumbo prawns, chicken, beef, lamb, vegetables, and butter beans, before launching into the main feast.

The ‘saganaki’ consists of a delicious combination of various meats, seafood, and vegetables pan-fried with an array of authentic Greek cheeses such as kefalograviera, kasseri, kefalotyri, kashkaval, manouri, and feta, all served in the same sagani pan they were cooked in. This special meal will cost just Dhs295 per person, and showcases the finest Grecian flavours.

MAZI, The St. Regis, Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 11pm, Saganaki Saga promotion Dhs295 per person, four courses. Tel: (0)2 498 8955, maziabudhabi.com

Images: provided