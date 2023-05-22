Sponsored: Get ready to spice up your weekends…

Ready to samba? Atlantis The Palm’s fun South American spot, En Fuego, is bringing double the fun to weekends with their Friday fiestas and Saturday carnival brunch.

Guests are welcomed to a world of unexpected experiences, bursting with non-stop live entertainment, neon lights, spectacular sights, and authentic Mexican flavours, here are two unmissable weekly events at En Fuego for a wild time:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by En Fuego Dubai (@enfuegodubai)

Fiesta Fridays

From 9pm every Friday, join the biggest fiesta in the city at En Fuego. Priced from Dhs275, guests can get three hours of free-flowing beverages with a sharing-style menu including nachos, ceviche, tostadas, fajitas, grilled chicken, and to end on a sweet note, tres leches and mini churros. All of this while grooving to the beats of a lively Latino band and electric live entertainment.

En Fuego, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Friday Fiesta, 9pm to 12am, Dhs275 (soft), Dhs325 (house), Dhs375 (sparkling). atlantis.com

Carnival brunch

Inspired by Rio’s legendary Mardis Gras street celebrations — En Fuego’s Carnaval brunch offers packages from Dhs350 (for soft, the house option is Dhs450 and sparkling is Dhs550). As well as the dazzling entertainment we know and love, brunchers will be able to tuck into a wide selection of Mexican street food, from an all-you-can-eat guac buffet to unlimited tacos. Plus, when the brunch is done, make sure to stay for the afterparty from 4pm to 6pm.

En Fuego, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Saturday brunch, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 (soft), Dhs450 (house), Dhs550 (sparkling). atlantis.com

Images: Provided