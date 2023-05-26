For the romance genre fans…

So, you’ve just finished watching Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix and you just can’t wait for the next season to release… How are you supposed to fulfil your craving for some light-hearted but dramatic; emotional but heartwarming; comedic but angst-filled enemies-to-lovers romance in the meantime?

Lucky for us, our friends at the Emirates Literature Foundation always have some recommendations up their sleeve and here are a few books that will just hit the mark!

The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

Couldn’t get enough of the fake dating trope of season one of Bridgerton? Well, Elena Armas’ bestselling debut novel will be just the thing you’re looking for.

Catalina Martin is in a bind. Her whole family, her ex, and his fiancé are expecting her to show up with her ‘new American boyfriend’ to her sister’s wedding in Spain. The only issue is that there is no boyfriend and she has four weeks to find one or at least get someone to pretend to be one. Much to her surprise, her insufferable colleague Aaron Blackford steps up and offers to aid her in her deception. However, as she gets to know him… he doesn’t seem like the worst option after all.

The Spanish Love Deception exploded all over social media not long after its release, even winning the Goodreads Choice Awards, where readers are the voters — and that’s for very good reason. Armas has crafted a swoon-worthy slow-burn romance that will have you rooting for Catalina and Aaron as you follow her on her slow descent into love.

The Hating Game by Sally Thorne

If you liked the constant battle of wits and clash of headstrong personalities in the second season of Bridgerton, then The Hating Game is the perfect book for you.

Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman are convinced that they are caught up in a seething workplace rivalry and must play games to constantly outdo each other. But they aren’t quite so sure when they are forced to work on a project together, and the lines between love and hate get blurred. While the book promises great chemistry and hilarious banter, it can also be serious and heartwarming. Thorne tracks their respective journeys from mutual dislike of each other to eventual understanding and love forces them to address some very real issues within themselves and each other.

And that’s not all… Once you’re done reading the book, you can also dive into the film adaptation of the novel, released in 2021.

You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me by Sarra Manning

For those who really enjoyed the British humour in the series and are eagerly anticipating the third season of Bridgerton, here is something that will tickle your fancy.

Neve Slater has three years to transform herself physically before her longtime crush William returns from Los Angeles. To aid in her goals, she enlists the help of her sister’s charming but shallow colleague and magazine editor Max who is not really her type at all. But in true romance fashion, as the book progresses, she has to choose between working on herself for William, her growing attraction for Max, or tackling her insecurities without relying on anyone else.

While the plot may be predictable, Manning’s writing is wonderfully original and Neve is such a funny, endearing and genuine character that you really want to follow her on her journey of self-discovery.

From Lukov with Love by Mariana Zapata

For fans of a tension-filled, slow-burn romance with enemies turning into friends and then lovers, here is a book for you.

Jasmin Santos will not go down without a fight. She has been abandoned by her figure skating partner Paul and she doesn’t have much time left in her figure skating career. Having no choice but to partner with her childhood friend and nemesis Lukov, she is ready to do all that it takes to win a gold medal. Along the way, she learns about determination, forgiveness and friendships while dealing with her messy but wholesome family. There are lots of funny, touching and angst-filled moments to keep you hooked until the end.

And if Zapata’s writing isn’t engaging enough, as an added bonus, you’ll find yourself learning a lot more about figure skating than you might have ever anticipated — in the most fun and interesting way possible!

If you enjoyed today’s variety of book recommendations from Zainab Khaleel, the Sponsorship Manager at the Emirates Literature Foundation, then don’t miss their other bookish content on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Or sign up for one of their five official book clubs.