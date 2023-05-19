Sponsored: We can’t keep this a secret…

One of Abu Dhabi’s top luxury beachfront venues is bringing back an extravaganza like no other. La Loca Pool Party is coming back to Saadiyat Beach Club and is back with a bang.

The party will start at 8pm on Saturday 27 May and tickets are priced at Dhs215 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents.

La Loca Pool Party has become a staple in the Abu Dhabi nightlife scene and attracts partygoers from all around the emirates for a unique blend of music, entertainment, and luxury. This year’s big blowout is bigger and bolder than ever before.

Partnering with Saadiyat beach club is none other than DJ Regard. If the name doesn’t sound familiar then let his tracks and the long list of accolades do the talking for him. He is an international sensation who first rose to fame thanks to his debut single Ride It – which went viral on TikTok and took over the internet in 2019. DJ Regard has amassed over 3.2 billion combined streams and over 10 million worldwide. Regard also has three number one US Dance Airplay hits.

Regard has since worked with the likes of Raye on tracks such as Secrets. He has gone on to achieve over 10 Top 10 single chart placements globally. His latest track You has already achieved 245 million streams.

As if all of the above wasn’t enough, he has also featured on Jimmy Fallon.

The fine print

Cabanas and tables are available for reservation when booking with the Saadiyat Beach Clubs team at info.sbc@aldarleisure.com. Alternatively, you can call on (0)2 656 3500.

Regard at Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday May 27 from 8pm til late, Dhs215 for ladies, Dhs249 for gents. Tel: (0)2 656 3500 saadiyatbeachclub.ae @saadiyatbeachclub

Images: Supplied by Saadiyat Beach Club