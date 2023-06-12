Kick off the new month in style…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like live concerts, new brunches, piercing pop-ups, free fitness classes, pool parties, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, June 2

Try a new business lunch

Looking for a spot of lunch with a view? Palm West Beach’s Italian Riviera-inspired rooftop, Loren, has launched a new summer lunch menu. Guests can enjoy three courses for Dhs250 from 12pm to 3pm Monday to Friday. Dishes include popular menu items such as the refreshing seabass tartare and seafood spaghetti.

Loren, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm. Dhs250 for three courses until August 31.

Pool party under the stars

This weekend one of Dubai’s more popular pool venues on the Palm will launch a brand new pool party concept. WetDeck has announced that its Drip Pool Party is becoming a moonlit party. Entry costs Dhs100 and is inclusive of one welcome drink, after that, you can purchase a drink voucher for Dhs50, or 10 drinks vouchers for Dhs400.

WetDeck, W The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, first Friday of the month, starting this Fri June 2, 7pm to 12am. Dhs100 inclusive of one drink. @wetdeckdubai

Celebrate national doughnut day

From Spanish latte doughnuts to perfectly accompany your morning coffee to the indulgent sticky toffee pudding flavour, Bread Ahead can satisfy your every craving. From Friday, June 2 to Thursday, June 8, the bakery is bringing back its mini boxes of 12 doughnuts (Dhs66) to celebrate National Doughnut Day. The boxes consist of four flavours: vanilla. chocolate, blackcurrant cheesecake, and sticky toffee.

Bread Ahead, Level 1, Mall of The Emirates. Friday, June 2 to Thursday, June 8. Dhs66. @breadaheaduae

See Razorlight live

Razorlight fans, get ready to rock as the British indie rock band is set to return to Dubai this weekend. In what will be their first tour in over a decade, original band members Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren, and Carl Dalemo will reunite and take to the stage at The Tent at Bla Bla on Friday, June 2. Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo will take to the stage performing a number of tracks from their newest album – Razorwhat? The Best of Razorlight. Expect nothing but their finest tunes including America, In the Morning and Golden Touch. Prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

The Tent at Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai. Friday, June 2 from 7pm. Tel:(0)4 584 4111. ticketmaster.ae

Saturday, June 3

Breakfast and paint for Palestine

Unleash your creativity with this themed paint class at homegrown food truck-turned-restaurant, Maiz Tacos in Dubai Hills. The “Paint for Palestine” session is priced at Dhs200 which includes a delicious breakfast as well as all the supplies needed to create your meaningful masterpiece.

Maiz Tacos, Acacia Buildings, Dubai Hills, Dubai. Saturday, June 3, 9am to 12pm. Dhs200. foscart.zbooni.com

Get a free piercing at this jewellery pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIFESTYLE CONCEPT STORE & HEALTHY CAFÉ (@comptoir102)

Jewellery lovers head down to chic Jumeirah concept store, Comptoir 102, this weekend to check out the jewellery pop-up with NYC luxury designers Pamela Love. Plus, with any earring purchase, you can get a free piercing from a certified piercer as well as meet an in-house jewellery specialist to find your perfect match. The piercing pop-up is taking place this Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

Comptoir 102, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, from 10am to 5pm. @comptoir102

Check out Roberto’s new brunch

Beloved DIFC Italian Roberto’s has launched an all-new 80s-themed brunch called Bruncha Cha Cha. Every Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm, guests can tuck into an unlimited selection of antipasti, salads, and street food, followed by a choice of main course and delectable desserts, while grooving to the beats of a live DJ. The brunch is priced at Dhs495 for house beverages and Dhs745 for sparkling. Buon appetito!

Roberto’s, Gate District, DIFC, Dubai. Every Saturday, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 (house), Dhs745 (premium). Tel:(0)4 386 0066. robertosrestaurants.com

Last chance to visit Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden is one of our favourite Dubai attractions, and this weekend is your last chance to check it out as Sunday, June 4 is the final date of the season. Dubai Miracle Gardens is the world’s largest display of flora and fauna, with the 72,000 square meter destination home to over 50 million flowers in 120 varieties. If you’re still keen to get down to Dubai Miracle before this season ends, you can book tickets online which cost Dhs75 for adults (over 12 years old), Dhs60 for children three to 12, and those under the age of three are free.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, 9am to 9pm weekdays, 9am to 11pm weekends, until Sun June 4. Dhs75 for adults, Dhs60 for children under 12. children under 3 are free. Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

Sunday, June 4

Stay active with free fitness classes

Dubai Sports World is heading back to World Trade Centre from June 1 to September 10. It’s set to be the largest one yet with nine different sports, including football, basketball, padel, table tennis, volleyball, cricket, and badminton, across over 40 courts and pitches. There’s also a gym and fitness studio with daily pay-as-you-go classes including HIIT, yoga, martial arts, and more. During the opening weekend, June 3 and 4, visitors can book any court, session, pitch, or fitness class for free, using the code AWESOME.

Dubai Sports World, Zabeel Halls 2 – 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. June 1 to September 10. Daily, 8am to 12am. dubaisportsworld.ae

Sushi with a view

Chopsticks at the ready… With amazing views of the Marina and the Ain Dubai, this Peruvian-Japanese restaurant located at Bluewaters is known for its delicious food and impressive cocktails. Now, there’s yet another reason to visit this popular Nikkei restaurant with the launch of their new sushi and sake Sundays. Taking place every Sunday from 12pm to 9pm, guests can enjoy an exquisite selection of sushi rolls and a 300ml bottle of Sake for Dhs290 per person.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. @clay_dubai

Bring your son to a Barre class

If you’re looking for a fun and unique way to spend the morning with the family, look no further… Dubai-based studio, Barre Effect is inviting you to bring your sons and husbands to a Barre class. The ladies-only studio is hosting the one-off class Sunday, June 4 and Sunday, June 11 at 11.30am, to introduce the benefits of barre to males. To book a slot, contact (0)4 548 7600.

Barre Effect, Al Wasl Rd – Al Safa – Dubai. Sunday, June 4 and Sunday, June 11. Tel:(0)4 548 7600. barreeffectdxb.com

Immerse yourself in a full moon meditation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kanvas_dubai

Taking place this Sunday from 5.30pm, calm your mind with a full moon multi-sensory meditation session for Dhs200 per person. With beautifully projected videos and images on the walls, diffused oils, sound healing, and traditional meditation techniques for an immersive experience. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mat, the rest of the equipment will be provided.

Kanvas, Al Khayat Art Avenue Al Quoz, Dubai. Sunday, June 3, 5.30pm to 7pm. Dhs200. Registration: hybrid-soul.zbooni.com

Images: Supplied/Social