If you’re going out of office, you might as well go all-in…

There are times, usually after a long week at work, where all we want is somebody to say those three little words to us. Three simple words that make everything better in the flutter of a heartbeat. All. Inclusive. Holiday.

And we’ve tracked down a few options in Abu Dhabi, with, and you should probably be sitting down for this but, package prices starting from less than Dhs600 per room (excluding taxes). There 11 you can book right now, and one coming soon…

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara

Hidden among the sea of rolling, flame-orange dunes of the Empty Quarter, Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara is one of the UAE’s best-loved Arabian escapes. A secluded desert oasis, there are 140 rooms, 14 suites and 52 pool villas on offer, all decorated with traditional arabesque touches with endless vistas out across the dunes. Separated from the main resort, the rooms are described as ‘secluded desert sanctuaries’, each with private pool, perfect for blissing out in a secluded sanctuary. While you’re here, embrace desert dwelling with an array of activities that include desert drives, camel trekking, horse riding and more. This summer, you can book an all inclusive stay (from Dhs2,830 per couple) – which features daily breakfast, lunch, dinner, house beverages and one complimentary activity per night.

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara, Liwa Desert, Abu Dhabi, pool villas from Dhs4,675. Tel: (02) 886 2088. anantara.com

The six Yas Plaza Hotels

Ok so this is kind of a six-in-one deal. But trust us, it’s a belter. You can currently book all inclusive stays at Yas island’s Radisson Blu, Crowne Plaza, Rotana, Staybridge, Centro and Park Inn Yas Island. This means in addition to being on the doorstep of Yas Marina’s sporting wows, the multittude of theme parks, shops, waterfront leisure attractions and golf, ahem, stuff; you also get to enjoy the goregous Yas Plaza resort facilities; AND in-resort dining at the stellar range of respective restaurants; AND complimentary access to Yas & Cyan Beach; AND Complimentary access to the Yas Express Shuttle; AND free-flowing house beverages. Seriously. And if you need one final reason to slap that book now option, it’s priced from Dhs795.

Book now on yasplazahotels.com

Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island

The picturesque island of Sir Bani Yas has it all: beautiful nature, fantastic wildlife, sugary beaches… plus three Anantara Resorts all of which offer all-inclusive packages. There’s the family-friendly Desert Islands Resort, then a duo of all-villa resorts called Al Yamm and Al Sahel. You can book all-inclusive which includes your breakfast, lunch and dinner, or ultra all-inclusive which comes with unlimited house beverages, too. Prices start from Dhs3,945 at Al Sahel, Dsh3795 at Al Yamm, and Dhs1,499 at Desert Islands.

Anantara Sir Bani Yas, Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. anantara.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi is stunning, and the premium all-inclusive package at this UAE hotel ensures literally everything is included. As well as all-inclusive food and drink, guests can also take advantage of daily yoga, cycling, paddle boarding and complimentary access to the tennis courts. Think light airy bedrooms, opulent interiors and a lagoon-sized swimming pool that all open up onto a private stretch of Saadiyat Island’s enviable white beachfront. For most dates, a minimum two-night stay is required, with nightly rates from Dhs1,850.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs1,850. saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche

This gorgeous hotel is located right in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s bustling Corniche area and comes with entry to the dreamy new West bay leisure complex. Here guests will be able to choose between chill and thrill with complimentary wild rides on the zip line, gratis access to Adventure Park, free passes for the wave pool, and an open invitation to do laps of the lazy river. Dining adventures include West Bay Lounge, Hemingway’s, Escape, Vertigo Lounge and Bar, La Terrazza and Vienna Plaza. All your meals are included along with select house beverages and soft drinks during meals.

Dates Valid: Now until December 31, 2023. Book your Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche all-inclusive from Dhs599 per night at RadissonBluCornicheAllInclusive

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

One of Abu Dhabi’s longest-serving staycation destinations, the five-star Le Méridien Abu Dhabi was inaugurated by two iconic monarchs — Father of the Nation, Sheikh Zayed and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. And it’s recently undergone extensive cosmetic renovations, restoring it to regal glory and adding some stunning new bars and restaurants (including Mykonos, and a rejigged, revamped and refreshed look Captain’s Arms, Latest Recipe, Al Finjan, Oasis Poolside Bar). You’ll find Le Méridien in the “Tourist Club” area, with its own picturesque stretch of beach, and in convenient shopping distance for the Abu Dhabi Mall. All your meals are included along with select house beverages and soft drinks during meals.

Dates Valid: Now until December 31, 2023. Book your Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, all-inclusive from Dhs559 per night at LeMeridienAllInclusive

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

Another much loved grand dame of the Abu Dhabi leisure scene, the Sheraton has emerged from a glamourous glow-up, phoenix-like with brand new luxurious interiors and a commitment to dazzling its guests. You’ll still be able to find all the five-star resort’s hugely popular clutch of entertainment and dining hot spots including B-Lounge, The Tavern, the (swim-up) Pool Bar, Le Bistrot, Cloud Nine and Flavours Restaurant. All your meals are included along with select house beverages and soft drinks during meals.

Dates Valid: Now until December 31, 2023. Book your Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort all-inclusive stay from Dhs579 per night at AllInclusiveSheratonAbuDabiCorniche

Coming soon

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

This hotel is open, but it’s currently not offering an all inclusive option. But a note on the homepage of the website confirms “The Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi’s Multi-Board Experience is designed to meet the needs of all types of travellers … consisting of full or half-board packages and all-inclusive or room-only offers”. This is pretty much a brand standard for Rixos and it will open the door to explore exciting dining options at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi when all the resort’s restaurants are open. Currently it’s only serving at Turquoise (the all day diner), People’s Restauant (also all day dining but make it poolside), Lobby Lounge (a lounge in the lobby unsurprisingly), the bakery club (boulangerie/patisserie), and antedote bar. Amongst the coming soons, we can look forward to Verso Italiano (Mediterranean classics), Flame Stakehouse, and Isla Beach Bar.

