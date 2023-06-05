Milkshakes that bring all the boys (and girls) to capital yards…

Indulgent and delectable, milkshakes are a treat loved by many. It’s not something you have on a regular, but when you do, it’s got to be oh-so-fabulous. Here are 5 of our favourite spots to grab milkshakes in Abu Dhabi- these are definitely a sight for sore eyes so make sure you’re not hungry while looking at them, or you’ll be left craving uncontrollably.

Black Tap

One of the OG adopters of the ‘crazy shake’, trend, this New York burger import is behind some of the most monstrously huge milkshakes on the market. Their most audacious sugar-rampage inducing beverages include entire cake slices, giant ice cream sandwiches or whole brownies just for fun. Not only are they pretty to look at, but they also taste seriously good. Find them at the stunning seafront Mamsha Al Saadiyat branch. We recommend The Cookie Shake (Dhs65).

Burger 28

Burgers and shakes, is there a better double act? While Burger 28 is probably best known for its wild burgers, topped with hot Cheetos and volcanic cheese, they also happen to serve up some pretty intense bevvies, too. Take the Lotus and Nutella (Dhs32) shake for example, arriving encrusted with all sorts of deliciously sugary, sweet-tooth approved, yummy, gummy, oozy-gooey, toppings.

Coffee Club

From Down Under to Downtown Abu Dhabi, the milkshakes at Aussie outfit Coffee Club may not be the most outrageous in size, but what they lack in ‘big drink energy’ they more than make up for with quality. Rich, decadent, and topped with caramel popcorn, the Crème Brulee milkshake (Dhs38) is the type of tipple you’d take home to meet your mother. Or for a true antipodean treat, try the Tim Tam biscuit option.

Central

This Yas Bay based tribute to apple pie Americana is about big portions and even bigger fun *gestures towards bowling alley and arcade*. They also have some monstrous shakes with hilarious pun-based names, such as “Pretzel of Azkaban” (Dhs70) a salted caramel milkshake with dulce de leche, pretzels, marshmallows and peanut brittle, Ferrero Roche and whipped cream, resulting in sugar dizzies not even a Dementor could bring you down from. For the grown-ups? Try the “Oh fudge” (Dhs70), which comes with ‘Irish crème’, whiskey milkshake, and cherry brandy, all topped with oozing molten chocolate sauce.

Sugar Factory

One of the USA’s favourite candy shops serves up outrageous state-sized dishes at their WTC Mall Abu Dhabi location and, unsurprisingly, also offers guests the opportunity to pop straws in some pretty fabulous milkshakes. These creamy beasts arrive in peacocking splendour festooned with all sorts of delicious sweet treats. Think chocolate ganache dripping down the side of a jug, covered in sprinkles, and brownie bits, topped off with candy canes, a seven-layer s’more, or even cotton candy. And what’s s’more, you’ll quite literally feel like a kid in a candy store.

