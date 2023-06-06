From pre-travel pampering to post-vacation recovery…

If you’re heading out of the city this summer, we’re here to ensure you’re looking and feeling your best. From getting you travel ready to ensuring that post-flight skin stays well taken care of, here are 6 spa treatments to book this summer.

Pre-travel treatments

Clear and Glow Facial, Frame by Sarah Battikha

The ethos at Frame by Sarah Battikha is simple: all skin types are different, and so they should all be treated differently. As such, with a clear and glow facial at this breezy Jumeirah salon, you’ll start with a consultation to understand any skin concerns, before a therapist recommends the best products and therapies to use. Regardless, you’ll begin with a deep cleanse, then move to the hydration part, which uses a high-pressure mediacl jet to ensure the active ingredients reach the deep layers of your skin. Then the Medical Rejulight uses monochromatic light rays to restore the skin, leaving you glowing ready for your getaway. Price: Dhs1,020 for face, Dhs1150 for face and neck, Dhs1220 for face, neck and décolletage Frame by Sarah Battikha, Villa G2, 349 Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, closed Sun. Tel: (0)4 355 8959, framedxb.com IV Nutrient Therapy, The Elixir Clinic The Elixir Clinic is renowned for its IV therapies, and few are more popular than the IV Vitamin Drip Therapy. Elixir Clinic creates its own bespoke blend of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants especially designed to improve health and wellbeing. If you’re travelling this summer, ensure you’re at optimum fitness and energy level with one of their unique infusions, whether your goal is to boost your immune system, detoxify, or hydrate. Treatments take an average of 30 to 45 minutes, and offer hydration, rejuvenation and a welcome mood boost. Price: From Dhs600 The Elixir Clinic, 583 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, 9am to 9pm Mon to Sat, 10am to 7pm Sun. Tel: (0)4 338 8026, theelixirclinic.com Endosphères, RESYNC So you’re heading on holiday and understandably want to be looking your best. Then book a session of Endosphères at RESYNC. This DIFC wellness spot specialises in whole body cryotherapy and red light therapy, but also offers something called Endosphères. If you’re not familiar, this new full body treatment uses the compressive microvibration method and helps you tone up and smooth out your body hangups. A 20 to 60 minute session focused either on the face or body can illuminate complexion and smooth wrinkles, reduce cellulite and tone the skin. Price: Dhs700 Resync, 131A Ground Floor, Central Park Towers, DIFC, 8am to 8pmSun to Fri, 10am to 6pm Sat. Tel: (0)4 379 9244, resync.ae

Post-travel treatments

HydraFacial and IV Drip, Nova Clinic

Staying hydrated is one of the big challenges that comes with summer travel, and if you’re feeling like your looking and feeling a little grey after your trip, then the hydration package at Nova Clinic is here to sort you out. Available throughout June and July, it includes a renowned HydraFacial, a non-invasive treatment to cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate your skin; and an IV Drip, formulated to provide all the essential nutrients and flueds to restore your hydration levels.

Price: Dhs1,365

Nova Clinic, 1047 Al Wasl Road, Al Manara, 9am to 8pm Sun to Thurs, 9am to 6pm Fri, closed Sat; Tel: (0)4 384 5666; Nakheel Mall, The Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 9pm, Tel: (0)4 526 3900, thenovaclinic.com

Jetlag Recovery Treatment, Cinq Mondes Spa at Raffles The Palm

Don’t let jetlag get you down when you touch down in Dubai. Instead, head to the elegant and expansive Cinq Mondes Spa at Raffles The Palm, where the “Machine Queen” Maximum Jetlag Recover Treatment has been devised to rejuvenate and re-energeise the body post-travel. In the plush comforts of a dimly lit treatment room, you’ll start with a 30-minute session wearing the Lymphastim Pants, which fill up with air from the feet up to the thigh. After that, you’ll do a session with the X-Wave device, a machine that uses non-invasive shock wave technology to create delicate vibrations to accelerate oxygen supply to body tissue, while eliminating cellulite.

Price: Dhs1,400

Cinq Mondes Spa, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8888, rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Triple Detox Therapy and Lymphatic Massage, Biolite

Designed as an antidote to the stresses of travel, Biolite’s dual-focus Triple Detox Therapy and Lymphatic massage is on hand to have you feeling your best in no time. The Triple Detox Therapy comprises infrared technology, plasma and light, which all work together in one treatment to help ensure you get the most out of a detox treatment. The extra Plasma- and Light-Therapy device (PLT) is used for the head to restore fresh looking skin, while the FIR technology, which uses the healthy sunlight far infrared rays, stimulates the body’s metabolism. It’s paired with a lymphatic massage to boost your immune system.

Price: Dhs1,635 for June, usually Dhs2,045

Biolite, Villa 57, Al Thanya Road, Umm Suquiem 2, 9.30am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 346 6641, biolitedubai.com