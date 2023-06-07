See a different side of the city with these fun nighttime activities in Abu Dhabi…

Not to sound smug but we get about 363 days of sunshine here annually. Yet all those rays can be exhausting, and sometimes you just need a break from the constant blaze of the daytime sun. Fortunately, Abu Dhabi is just as cool after dark…

Here’s 7 awesome things to do after dark in Abu Dhabi.

Cycle the track at Yas Marina Circuit

Spend a couple of evenings a week breaking a sweat on Yas Marina Formula 1 track with ADNOC TrainYas sessions. Whether you want to jog a lap, cycle, or take a leisurely walk at sunset, Yas Marina Circuit welcomes individuals of all fitness levels and ages to get fit in a unique setting. Bikes and helmets are available on site.

yasmarinacircuit.com

Go golfing after dark

For many people, night golf likely conjures images of belting drives at Topgolf or weaving a ball through windmills and waterfalls at miniature golf. But Abu Dhabi Golf Club offers classic play on The Garden Course, its premium nine-hole golf course, illuminated by a state-of-the-art floodlight system that allows for play from dawn until dusk. With four different tee options, this course is perfect for beginners looking to practice their skills before tackling the full Championship Course. Non-member prices start from Dhs225.

@abudhabigolfclub

Feel the benefits of evening sound healing

Start your week off right with a guided sound healing session every Monday evening at Body Tree Studio. Sound healing is a technique that uses vibrations with Tibetan singing bowls and tuning forks in order to relax the mind and body, clear the subconscious and activate the body’s natural healing systems. It can relieve stress, and reduce pain and blood pressure.

@bodytreestudio

Play for aces under floodlights at Marina Padel

Appreciate those picturesque waterfront views at night while playing padel under floodlights at one of Marina Padel’s four outdoor courts. Head there on Friday evenings and grown-ups get one free ‘adult’ drink per player. Prices start from Dhs175 for one hour (off peak) to Dhs200 for one hour (peak).

@marina.padel

Take your night out to new heights

Ever wondered what Abu Dhabi looks like from 50 metres above Yas Island? You can find out with a ticket to the Roof Walk experience along one of the most recognisable sights in Abu Dhabi, the bright red roof at Ferrari World. If you’re looking to take your night out to the next level, opt for the 7pm nighttime experience for unparalleled views of the twinkly Yas skyline. Prices start at Dhs195.

@ferrariworldabudhabi

Paddle under the stars

Visitors to Louvre Abu Dhabi can experience the museum as never before with a spot of nighttime sightseeing from the seat of a two-man kayak. Learn all about Louvre Abu Dhabi’s architecture and admire it all from a unique perspective. Tours take place from Tuesday to Sunday at 6am, 8am, 3.30pm, 5pm and 7pm and tickets cost Dhs126.

@louvreabudhabi

Play for a high score at Central

When the glow of the neon arcade calls, pocket your tokens and hit up Central in Yas Bay for an evening of bowling, air hockey and slick simulator entertainment. Pair delicious burgers and shakes with a bunch of sweet arcade bundle deals, and you’ve got yourself some wholesome after-dark fun.

@central_uae

Images: Supplied