Inspired by travels, transcending borders and gastronomy…

Visited Instagrammable spot Somewhere in Dubai and fell in love? Well, you won’t have to make the 90-minute drive anymore as the restaurant has opened its doors in Abu Dhabi.

The popular destination-inspired culinary concept by Independent Food Company can be found at Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi offering the same delicious Mediterranean cuisine. And like its first branch in Dubai, diners will be able to capture the diversity of the region through its food creations.

If you need another reason to dine here, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – a noted foodie was snapped at the venue when it first opened with Uncle Saeed.

Embark on a unique culinary journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOMEWHERE (@somewhere)

The culinary concept at Somewhere is unique and evokes the need to travel to an unknown destination through their dishes. Expect dishes that are quite interesting including shrimp kunafa, beef shawarma beetroot rice, wagyu kebabs, Karak french toast and fusion baos and more.

The interiors are just as intriguing as the menu with the Abu Dhabi venue featuring gold and yellow hues for its walls. The space is decorated with lovely furniture that is reflective of the cultural history of the region.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOMEWHERE (@somewhere)

If you’re looking for a dining spot with tasty food and equally tasteful interiors, then make sure to head down to Somewhere and go on a journey, somewhere far away.

Somewhere in Abu Dhabi is open seven days a week. For reservations, call the team on 056 141 5517.

Somewhere, Marina Mall, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi, weekdays Sun to Thurs 12pm to 10pm, weekend Fri to Sat 12pm to 12am, now open. Tel: (0) 56 141 5517. @somewhere

Images: Instagram/Supplied