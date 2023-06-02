Sponsored: Your one-stop shop for all things fitness…

Emirates Golf Club is a top leisure and recreation destination, jam-packed with fantastic offers and state-of-the-art facilities. Among them is FitLab, where you can get your sweat on in the top-notch gym, get put through your paces with personalised training packages and so much more. If you’re looking to boost your fitness this summer, this is the spot to know about.

Expert coaches ensure that you will be able to play racquet sports and serve your best backhand without putting out your back or shoulder. There are even indoor padel tennis courts, which are air-conditioned which means that you can keep up your game all summer long.

Indoor Padel courts are available for booking and cost Dhs380 for a group of four during peak times, which works out to Dhs95 per person. If you’re looking to play when it’s quieter, the padel courts will cost Dhs300, which works out to Dhs75 per person.

There are also outdoor courts that will cost the same, so if you’re really looking to break a sweat, book out the outdoor courts. Courts are open from 7am to 12.30am, daily.

If you’re after a more speedy ball – FitLab also has two squash courts that of course are indoors and airconditioned meaning you’ll be able to get a few rounds in without worrying about the summer sun.

More fabulously fun things to do at FitLab

Whether you’re looking to enjoy fitness classes or make the most of the summer, FitLab has got your back.

Looking for a more relaxing daycay? Then the pool is calling your name. Here, you can unwind at the luxurious swimming pool, which comes complete with a refreshing pool bar. Fitted with shaded cabanas, an indoor play area for the little ones and even a poolside menu with light bites, it’s a great spot to spend an afternoon post-padel, or just perch up for an afternoon of tanning.

A full day at the pool is priced at Dhs120 for adults, which is fully redeemable on food and beverage. For kids, it will cost Dhs40 and comes inclusive of one soft drink.

FitLab, Emirates Golf Club, open daily from 6am to 10pm. Dhs30 for a group of four at Padel courts, open 7am to 12.30am, Dhs120 fully redeemable pool pass, Dhs40 for kids with a free soft drink. Tel: (0)4 417 9850 dubaigolf.com

