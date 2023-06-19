As if we needed a reason to appreciate him any more…

It is almost a requirement of being a UAE resident to follow Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on Instagram. If you aren’t, you are sorely missing out on some spectacular behind-the-scenes content of Sheikh Hamdan; whether with the children, out and about or just enjoying life.

Commonly known as Fazza on Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan is no stranger to a cheeky Instagram post or two and we are always on the lookout for his latest story, feed post and reel – sharing with the public any special moments, horse rides, fitness inspos and some of the restaurants he has visited.

Here are 12 of our favourite photos that Sheikh Hamdan has shared of his children.

Fazza and the twins so far this summer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Rashid enjoying a morning cuppa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Scouting for elephants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Out for a stroll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

It’s a boy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

It’s cold outside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Candid with Sheikh Mohammed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Celebrating National Day 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

A heartfelt message to the twins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Falconry for the fun of it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

It gallops in the family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Images: Instagram…