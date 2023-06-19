All the times Sheikh Hamdan shared adorable pictures with his children
As if we needed a reason to appreciate him any more…
It is almost a requirement of being a UAE resident to follow Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on Instagram. If you aren’t, you are sorely missing out on some spectacular behind-the-scenes content of Sheikh Hamdan; whether with the children, out and about or just enjoying life.
Commonly known as Fazza on Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan is no stranger to a cheeky Instagram post or two and we are always on the lookout for his latest story, feed post and reel – sharing with the public any special moments, horse rides, fitness inspos and some of the restaurants he has visited.
Here are 12 of our favourite photos that Sheikh Hamdan has shared of his children.
Fazza and the twins so far this summer
View this post on Instagram
Rashid enjoying a morning cuppa
View this post on Instagram
Scouting for elephants
View this post on Instagram
Out for a stroll
View this post on Instagram
It’s a boy!
View this post on Instagram
It’s cold outside
View this post on Instagram
Candid with Sheikh Mohammed
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating National Day 2022
View this post on Instagram
A heartfelt message to the twins
View this post on Instagram
Falconry for the fun of it
View this post on Instagram
It gallops in the family
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Images: Instagram…
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT