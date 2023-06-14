Get this in the girl’s group chat…

Ladies, looking for some unique fun ways to spend time with the all-girls squad? The city has a number of unique ladies-only events for the gal gang to try from the very cool Ski Dubai to a boxing session and more.

Here are 5 alternative ladies’ nights to try in Dubai

Catch a movie at Roxy Cinema

For girls who love a good film, Roxy Cinema puts up the ‘No boys allowed’ sign for its ladies’ night events. The package for Dhs179 will get you a movie ticket, a goodie bag, unlimited mocktails in a VIP lounge, delicious popcorn, and other fun activities. Find out when the next event is taking place here.

@theroxycinemas

Relax and dine at Saray Spa

Saray Spa at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai is inviting ladies to book a serene wellness package to help them relax. For just Dhs300, you will get a facial or a back massage followed by a complimentary reflexology session. Post this, the ladies can indulge in an afternoon tea packed with sweet and savoury treats at La Farine. You can begin your treatment any time after 10am, and the afternoon is from 1pm to 6pm.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 414 6754. marriott.com

Shoop shoop at Ski Dubai

At Ski Dubai, it’s ladies’ day every Wednesday from 4pm onwards. For just Dhs180 per gal, you can pick from one of three options: snow park with unlimited access to four rides, a sixty-minute discovery lesson (skiing or snowboarding) or two hours of slope time (for experienced skiers or snowboarders). The ticket includes winter gear (rental) and locker, followed by a well-deserved discount at Salero – Tapas and Bodega or a flat 20 per cent off at the North 28 Restaurant. Read more here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, deal available on Wed after 4pm, Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com

Swim, sit and paint with Artfemdxb

Unleash your creativity with other ladies with Artfem. The paint and grape event invites newbies and professional artists to come together to paint on a pre-sketched canvas with sips and bites. The next sessions take place on June 15 and June 29 from 8pm to 11pm at the gorgeous Aura Skypool. Book here. If you can’t make it to these event, don’t worry, there are plenty of events taking place throughout the month.

@artfemdxb

Work out at Boxica

Inspire and motivate each other with a sweaty yet fun workout session at What’s On Award-winning Boxica. The gym runs a ladies’ only boxing and full-body workout every Tuesday. The class is led by Danielle Harrison and begins at 5.45pm. The workout lasts 50 minutes and costs Dhs125. Get those bookings in here.

Boxica, 1-2 The Hive Building, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Dhs125. Tel: (0)55 483 8361. boxica.ae

Images: Supplied