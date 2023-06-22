Sponsored: Indulge in a little ‘me’ time…

The summer is a perfect time to escape the bustle of everyday life and indulge in a little ‘me’ time, and few spas offer a more sensory experience than W Dubai – The Palm’s vibrant Away Spa. Whether you’re looking for some pre-travel pampering, in-need of a bit of down time after a busy summer vacation, or you’re spending the season in the UAE and just looking to treat yourself, then Away Spa is the ideal relaxation spot.

From fabulous facials and high-impact additions to your skincare routine, to bespoke massages designed to knead all your stresses away, the treatment menu means that dreamy pampering is only one appointment away.

This June, there’s special rates available for a duo of signature massages, with 30 per cent off both the Go Deep massage and the Destress massage.

With the Go Deep massage, designed to boost energy, you’ll enjoy a 60- or 90-minute full body massage that combines deep and targeted pressure to release tension.Using a rich blend of essential oils and recovery cream, you’ll leave the session having given your muscles some much-needed relaxation.

The Go Deep massage is normally priced at Dhs660 for 60 minutes and Dhs890 for 90 minutes, so you can take 30 per cent off both prices for this month only.

If you’re looking for more moderate pressure, you’ll want to book the De-stress massage, which revives tired muscles through targeting prime areas of stress. The session gives tension relief using a blend of essential oils and releasing tension techniques. Typically, the De-stress massage is priced at Dhs630 for 60 minutes and Dhs840 for 90 minutes, both of which come with a third off this month.

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555, marriott.com

