This might be the perfect time to stay at the seven-star hotel…

For many UAE residents, staying at iconic seven-star hotel, Burj Al Arab, is on their bucket list. With one of the the priciest room rates in the city, it’s not somewhere you’ll just book on a last-minute whim.

But for a milestone birthday, special anniversary, honeymoon or any other precious occasion – Burj Al Arab will be a staycation you’re not likely to forget in a hurry. With room rates starting at around Dhs4,000 per night, if you are thinking of booking a stay, you’ll want to make sure it’s one of the best hotel stays ever.

Right now, the famous hotel has a special staycation offer for UAE residents when they book three nights or more. Not only will you get to stay in one of the iconic regal suites, you’ll get 20 per cent off the best available rate, plus a host of added benefits included in your booking.

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s Summer Escapes offer includes a daily breakfast, access to the pampering wellness facilities at the relaxing Talise Spa, as well as use of the pool and beach at both The Terrace, Burj Al Arab’s iconic pool destination; and Summersalt, the pretty beach club at Jumeirah Al Naseem. You’ll also get a USD200 resort credit (Dhs735) to spend on food, drinks or spa treatments. From Michelin-starred Al Muntaha to intimate seafood restaurant, L’Olivo and the home of master mixology, Gilt, there’s a diverse culinary array to discover at Burj Al Arab.

It’s the perfect opportunity to splash out, while still getting some money back. The rate for three-nights starts from Dhs11,796. So while it’s not exactly a steal, it’s one of the most affordable ways to check-in to this luxurious address. The offer is valid for UAE residents until September 30, 2023.

Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, valid on stays until September 30. Tel: (0)4 301 7400. jumeirah.com/jumeirah-summer-escapes

Images: Supplied