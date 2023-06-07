From the team behind Twiggy, La Cantine, and Tago Mago, say bonjour to Chez Wam…

Rikas Hospitality, one of Dubai’s hottest restaurant groups, is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Since opening Tago Mago back in March 2023, a stunning restaurant and beach club with a distinctly Balearic feel, the team has barely taken a breath before moving on to the next one.

Chez Wam is a brand-new concept serving modern French cuisine. The restaurant is helmed by renowned community chef Hadrien Villedieu (@junkfoodman), who has previously worked alongside the likes of Alain Passard, Joel Robuchon, and Jean-Pierre Vigato.

Named after the French slang for ‘chez moi’ meaning ‘at mine’, Chez Wam is set to open on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, alongside Trèsind Studio and Soho Garden.

More new openings on the Palm

And there’s still more to come. For beachfront dining, a duo of new concepts are coming to the Palm. At Club Vista Mare, Limonata will be a colourful seaside sister restaurant to Downtown’s Lucia’s; while the beach club offering on Palm West Beach will also be further enhanced with the arrival of La Vita at One Palm.

Away from the sandy shores, a new dining destination called St Regis Gardens is shaping up with some top culinary offerings. Joining Chez Wam later this year will be London-born Italian, Signor Sassi; and top chef Dani Garcia’s acclaimed steakhouse, Leña.

Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening soon. @chezwamdubai

