Sponsored: The culinary masters present a magical evening of marvelous Japanese dishes…

If you consider yourself a foodie, this short lesson might be one you’re already familiar with. But for those new to Omakase, let us give you a brief explanation. The art of Omakase is drawn from its Japanese meaning of ‘respectfully leaving another to decide what is best.’ And that’s exactly what happens when you take a seat at the six-chair Omakase counter at Mimi Kakushi.

The elevated Japanese restaurant is renowned for its sensory transportation to 1920s Osaka through a curation of master mixology, inventive cuisine and sultry sounds. And this sensational addition to its culinary offering combines all of that, with the added intimacy of ensuring guests are front row to a culinary show that’s as unique as it is captivating.

The Omakase menu at Mimi Kakushi is available exclusively on weekdays from 7pm to 9pm. At the culinary helm, sushi extraordinaire chef Go Nagano treats diners to a four-course experience which changes with each seating. Chef Nagano curates his menu around the finest seasonal ingredients, presenting a multi-course menu that’s elegant and artistic. It’s all paired with bespoke beverages from Manja Stankovic, Mimi Kakushi’s famed bar manager.

During the two-hour Omakase experience, guests will get to watch the culinary master work his way around the finest ingredients from Japan, showcasing his expert use of traditional Japanese cooking techniques. With each course, chef Nagano will share detailed information on the stories behind each of the ingredients and dishes, only adding to the unforgettable experience.

The Omakase experience is priced from Dhs1,100 per person, inclusive of 10 per cent service charge and subject to 5 per cent VAT and 7 per cent municipality fee.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. daily 6pm to 2am, Omakase available 7pm to 9pm Mon to Fri. Tel:(0)4379 4811. mimikakushi.ae