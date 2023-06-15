Sponsored: There’s endless fun for all the family…

Sometimes, it can be hard to find a UAE staycation that pleases everyone. But not at JA The Resort. With a choice of three distinct hotel experiences, 25 restaurants and some 40 experiences across this ultimate emporium of fun, there’s truly something for everyone.

And with up to 40 per cent off rates and credit back to spend on food, drink or experiences, there’s never been a better time to spend your summer at JA The Resort. Best of all, kids stay and dine for free.

The hotels

A 15 minute drive from Dubai Marina takes you to JA The Resort, where there’s three different hotels to experience, all offering five-star facilities. At JA Lake View (pictured) guests can enjoy a contemporary look and feel, prime golf course views and check-in to one of 348 guest rooms and suites that all come with balconies. The more family-friendly JA Palm Tree Court is a truly serene all-suite beachfront escape, with breezy beach villas just steps away from the sea. Then there’s the original heritage property right at the heart of the integrated resort, JA Beach Hotel, with its traditional design, collection of 235 rooms and suites with private balconies, private marina and lush hotel gardens.

The restaurants

Whatever cuisine takes your fancy, you’ll find a restaurant to suit at JA The Resort, with some 25 options to choose from. Among the highlights, South East Asian dishes take centre stage at White Orchid, while celebrity chef Vikas Khanna serves up his fine Indian fare at Kinara. Sandbar is a refreshing seaside spot for grazing by the beach, and you won’t want to miss sundowners and authentic Italian flavours at Sette as day turns to night.

The facilities

Banish the cries of boredom at JA The Resort, with a myriad of activities for adults and children. Unrolling along an 800m private beach, the property offers activities like a splash park for kids 100cm and above, an idyllic 9 hole par 35 golf course, an equestrian centre and shooting club.

The deal

Whichever one of the three JA The Resort properties you check in to, UAE residents can look forward to up to 40 per cent off the rate. With every booking, you’ll also get Dhs200 credit back to spend on food, drink or experiences. Best of all, kids stay and dine for free.

Book via jahotelsresorts.com