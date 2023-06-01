The countdown is on for the final few weeks of this bloomin’ lovely day out…

Dubai Miracle Garden is one of our favourite Dubai attractions. But take note if you want to visit, as it’s the last weekend to check it out as Sunday June 4 is the final date of the season. Once the summer has passed and the cooler weather has settled onto the city, the gates will reopen at Dubai Miracle Garden, usually at the end of October or early November.

Dubai Miracle Gardens is the world’s largest display of flora and fauna, with the 72,000 square meter destination home to over 50 million flowers in 120 varieties. If you’re still keen to get down to Dubai Miracle before this season ends, you can book tickets online which cost Dhs75 for adults (over 12 years old), Dhs60 for children three to 12, and those under the age of three are free. Dubai Miracle Garden is open daily from 9am to 9pm on weekdays and 9am to 11pm on weekends.

We currently do not have the reopening dates for Dubai Miracle Garden’s next season, but we can assure you that it will be back with a bang. The garden, which opened in 2013, has undergone a transformation each season with a new theme, new attractions and sculptures that never cease to amaze. In 2016, Dubai Miracle Garden won a Guinness World Record for the largest flower arrangement/structure forming the shape of the Airbus A380.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, 9am to 9pm weekdays, 9am to 11pm weekends, until Sun June 4. Dhs75 for adults, Dhs60 for children under 12. children under 3 are free. Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com