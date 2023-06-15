It’s postcard-perfect vistas are adored across social media…

We’re used to seeing Dubai ranked among the top cities for many things, thanks to its incredible dining scene, (mostly) excellent weather, and the continued developments to make it the world’s best city to live and work. And now it’s topped another list, this time for being among the world’s most picturesque cities.

A new study conducted by Travelbag analysed hashtag data for 100 cities on Instagram and TikTok to determine travel destinations that make for the best picture backdrops to grace your socials this summer. Dubai ranked sixth on the list of world’s most picturesque cities.

Wondering who ranked first? That accolade went to the British capital, London, which had more than 160,000 Instagram posts under the hashtag #SummerinLondon and almost 21 million views on TikTok.

A sight for sore eyes

London also ranked first as the most popular destination to visit in the spring and the prettiest city to visit in summer. Following London in second and third place are Paris (second), the city of love; and Berlin (third), the capital of Germany and the home of urban art. The cities have over 150,000 Instagram posts and have 13.7 million and 62,621 TikTok views respectively.

Dubai on the other hand, had over 50,000 Instagram hashtags and close to 12 million views on TikTok. With its iconic skyline and beautiful beaches, Dubai has been growing in popularity as a must-visit destination for tourists – even in the summer as temperatures soar.

Most loved on Tiktok…

New York and London are also the most-viewed cities on TikTok, with more than 70 million views for summer hashtags. New York is also the world’s most Tiktokable summer city and has a whopping 52.3 million views under the hashtag #SummerinNewYork on the platform. With its hot summer days, beautiful museums and food options, the city offers much to enjoy and explore.

The real question is- which one of these cities will you be visiting this summer?

Images: Instagram/Unsplash