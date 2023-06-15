The ultra-luxe mansion in Emirates Hills comes complete with a 15-car garage, 24-carat gold Jacuzzi, and even a coral reef aquarium…

There’s no shortage of luxury homes in Dubai, from beachfront mansions with private pools to luxe penthouses with sweeping views. But a new villa, dubbed The Marble Palace, has just gone on sale, and this jaw-dropping property is now the most expensive luxury home for sale in Dubai. The lavish mansion located in Emirates Hills is up for sale for an eye-watering Dhs750 million ($204 million).

According to Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, which is selling the home, the property’s construction took over 12 years and was completed in 2018. The luxury property is spread over 60,000 square feet, while the outdoor land extends a further 70,000 square feet.

Grand on the outside, and even grander on the inside

The mansion’s facade is made with expensive marble, which is used throughout the house at a reported cost of between Dhs80 and Dhs100 million. Equally glorious, the walls of its interiors were hand plated with over 700,000 leaves of gold. Two domes and 160 marble columns are among the additional wow-worthy design features.

The Palace’s master bedroom covers an area of 3,875 square feet, and the property has an additional mini-master plus three more bedrooms.

The property also comes complete with a pond, panic rooms, an indoor pool and a 24-carat gold Jacuzzi. Other amenities include a 15-car garage, and 19 bathrooms.

The rise in popularity of luxury property

Dubai’s property market has been on an upward rise since 2020, with many million-dollar listings attracting buyers. Last month, the record for the most expensive apartment ever sold in Dubai was broken when the penthouse at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab sold for Dhs420 million. Sold by Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, it is located on the highest floor of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab hotel, set to open later this year.

Images: Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty