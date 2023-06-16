Sponsored: Indulge in a bit of self-care and pampering with this luxury summer spa day…

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai is the epitome of luxury, tucked away on the dreamy and secluded Pearl Jumeira island it feels a million miles away from Dubai. For the ideal summer treat, the resort’s spa-cation package is the ultimate escape and is priced at just Dhs650 per person, until September 30.

The relaxing experience incorporates an hour-long treatment, use of all the spa facilities, two-course lunch at Café Nikki, and pool and beach access at the hotel for the rest of the day.

There are three tension-releasing treatments on offer; guests can choose between a Balinese, Thai, or Swedish full-body massage enhanced with luxurious Clarins essential oils for an hour of pure bliss.

Pre or post-massage, you could easily spend a couple of hours, disconnected from the busyness of life, in the spa’s sauna, steam room, vitality pool, and relaxation zone (perfect for a post-treatment snooze).

If you fancy doing a few lengths, take a dip in the hotel’s 27-metre lap pool and bubble pool. Just be sure to save some time for a post-massage cocktail at the beachfront bar.

Of course, no spa experience is complete without a relaxing lunch and Café Nikki will transport you right to the Côte d’Azur with the sound of flowing water, calming music, and fresh flavourful dishes.

Name a better way to spend a solo afternoon in Dubai…

How to book

Nikki Spa is open from 11am to 9pm, pool and beach are open from 8am to sunset.

The summer spa-cation is available exclusively from June 1 to September 30, priced at Dhs650 per person.

To make a reservation, contact Nikki Spa at 04 376 6150 or email nikkispa.dubai@nikkibeachhotels.com

Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai. Spa-cation package. June 1 to September 30. Dhs650 per person. Tel:(0)04 376 6150. dubai.nikkibeach.com

Images: Social/Supplied