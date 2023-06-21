Sponsored: Check-in to a summer staycation of dreams…

Looking to escape the city without worrying about the price of a flight? This summer, UAE residents can get exclusive staycation rates at the luxurious Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

Unwind with your loved ones at the Thai-inspired paradise with up to 35 per cent off the best available rates at Anantara’s collection of luxe overwater or beachfront villas.

Not only that, staycation packages include daily breakfast and 20 per cent discount on the spa, selected resort activities, and restaurants.

Guests will be able to let their hair down on the pristine beach shores and dip into the sun-soaked interconnected chilled lagoons or take a moment for themselves at the resort’s beautiful Anantara Spa. When you need to refuel, dine at one of the resort’s award-winning dining outlets. Pure bliss.

When you check in to your villa, spend your days lounging in total privacy, either gazing over the water overlooking the waters of the Palm Jumeirah, or nestled in by the beach with a glistening pool. Each morning guests can indulge in a gourmet breakfast at The Beach House or Revo Café to make sure their batteries are fully charged – ready for a day of full relaxation.

How to book

Room rates start at Dhs950 per night, with daily breakfast at The Beach House or Revo Cafe and 20 per cent discount at the hotel restaurants and resort activities.

To book your special summer staycation, either phone (0)4 567 8999 or email resdubaipalm@anantara.com. To redeem the UAE residents’ offer use the promo code ‘locals’ and make sure to have your Emirates ID to hand upon check-in.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, East Crescent, The Palm, Dubai, Staycation rates from Dhs950 per night. Tel: (0)4 567 8999. anantara.com

