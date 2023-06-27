We have a full month ahead of us…

This July we will be seeing the return of some pretty awesome series on Netflix in the UAE. Microwave some popcorn, get a cup of tea and snacks ready, settle onto the couch and enjoy all that is in store for us on Netflix in July.

Everything to look forward to on Netflix in the UAE this July.

Films

The Out-Laws

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Adam DaVine, Pierce Brosnan

Genre: Comedy

When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws. Adam Devine and Nina Dobrev star with Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin in this action comedy.

Series

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2

Cast: Henry Cavill, Anna Shaffer, Freya Allen

Genre: Adventure

Destiny brought them together. Dangerous forces are trying to tear them apart. Geralt and Yennefer fight to keep Ciri safe as war brews on the Continent.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Lana Parrilla

Genre: Legal Drama

With his firm in high demand and the team busier than ever, Mickey gets entangled with a woman who soon becomes a client when she’s charged with murder.

Documentaries

Unknown

A four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories.

Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera.

From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

July 1, 2000. British 21-year-old Lucie Blackman goes missing in Tokyo, sparking an international investigation — and a years-long quest for justice.

